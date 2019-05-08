Daniel Jones Capable of Being a Team's Day 1 Starter, Says Giants OC Mike Shula

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Although Eli Manning is still expected to be the New York Giants starting quarterback in Week 1, offensive coordinator Mike Shula thinks No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones could handle the job if needed.

"I think he'd be ready to go," Shula said Wednesday of Jones being the Day 1 starter, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "He has that capability."

Shula has now seen Jones in person working out for the team this offseason, and he clearly likes what he sees:

This is certainly encouraging after the Giants surprised many by taking the quarterback so early in the 2019 NFL draft.

While all five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 draft eventually became starters for their respective teams, only Sam Darnold with the New York Jets got the start in Week 1.

Of course, the current plan seems to be for Jones to get as much time as possible before being thrust into the starting job.

Not only is Manning the expected starter for 2019, there is no guarantee there will be a change in 2020.

"Absolutely not," general manager Dave Gettleman said after the draft, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model, where [Aaron] Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows? It's one of those deals where it doesn't make a difference what position it is. You can never have too many good players at one position."

It now seems Jones can handle playing in his rookie season, but he won't necessarily get the opportunity.