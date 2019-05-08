Nick Saban Thinks Jon Snow Will Sit on Iron Throne at End of Game of Thrones

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban believes he's figured out who will end up sitting on the iron throne when Game of Thrones wraps up its eight-season run on May 19.

On Wednesday's episode of JOX Roundtable (h/t CBS Sports' Ben Kercheval), Saban predicted Jon Snow will be the ultimate ruler of Westeros.

"I think, some kind of way, Jon Snow is going to wiggle his way in there, even though he won't try," Saban said. "It'll just end up that way."

Saban also had some thoughts about the White Walkers: "The White Walkers were the bad dudes, man. If we were recruiting, we'd go north and try to recruit some of those guys."

There's a few things to unpack from these comments. The most obvious one is Alabama would absolutely devote a lot of its recruiting efforts to the Night King, despite Saban's insistence about going after people from the north.

As for who will end up on the iron throne, Saban is clearly paying close attention to the show.

Jon Snow hasn't done anything during the run of the series to indicate he wants or deserves to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but recent developments—no spoilers, don't worry—appear to be setting up a showdown with Daenerys Targaryen after they take care of Cersei Lannister.