Report: Ezekiel Elliott Will Pay for Football Recruit Jaylon McKenzie's Funeral

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly paying for the funeral of Jaylon McKenzie, the 14-year-old promising St. Louis football player who was shot and killed at a party on Saturday evening, per Mike Fisher of 247Sports.com.

According to that report, McKenzie "already had college offers from the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois" and had "such a promising future he was recently featured in Sports Illustrated."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.