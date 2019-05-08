Report: Ezekiel Elliott Will Pay for Football Recruit Jaylon McKenzie's Funeral

Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly paying for the funeral of Jaylon McKenzie, the 14-year-old promising St. Louis football player who was shot and killed at a party on Saturday evening, per Mike Fisher of 247Sports.com.

According to that report, McKenzie "already had college offers from the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois" and had "such a promising future he was recently featured in Sports Illustrated."

