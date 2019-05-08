Jimmy Butler on 76ers' Blowout Game 5 Loss to Raptors: 'I Think We Laid an Egg'

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Jimmy Butler lamented the team's poor performance in a Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night, but Sixers head coach Brett Brown is confident they'll bounce back in Game 6.

"I think we laid an egg," Butler told reporters after the 36-point defeat to fall behind 3-2 in the series.

"We're excited to go back to Philadelphia," Brown said. "Nobody's walking out of here, 'Woe is me.' I promise you that. We have a prideful team; we have a team that had a poor performance tonight. ... But nobody's walking out of here thinking anything else but we're excited to go back to Philadelphia and find a way to win."

Butler made just six of his 16 shots from the field en route to a team-high 22 points for a Philly team that shot 41.8 percent from the field, including 25 percent from beyond the arc.

Joel Embiid had 13 points and six rebounds before getting mocked by rapper Drake and other members of the Scotiabank Arena crowd in Toronto when he exited the contest.

"I just saw them shake their bodies," Embiid told reporters. "I didn't pay attention about what the hell they were doing. Good for them. ... I don't care if it offends anybody, but what I do is all about having fun. I don't care. And I'm going to do that because I know I'm going to dominate."

The 76ers trailed by one after the first quarter but were outscored by a 37-17 margin in the second. They also lost the rebound battle 42-37 and were fouled 18 times to the Raptors' 26, and they turned the ball over 19 times.

The 36-point loss exceeded Philadelphia's margin of defeat in its first three losses of the postseason combined (27 points).

Brown may attempt to use the blowout as a learning experience or simply wipe the slate clean and start fresh for Game 6. It would be hard to yield much useful information from a night in which the Sixers were thoroughly outplayed.

"It just wasn't there," point guard Ben Simmons said after scoring just seven points with five turnovers and four assists. "Offensive wasn't there; defense wasn't there. We were terrible tonight."

The Sixers and Raptors will reconvene for Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN as the 76ers attempt to avoid elimination.