Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Dominate Joel Embiid, 76ers in 125-89 Game 5 Blowout Win

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 25 points and Kawhi Leonard added a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double as the No. 2 Toronto Raptors crushed the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler posted 22 points and seven assists for the 76ers, who trail the Raptors 3-2. Joel Embiid had 13 points, six rebounds and eight turnovers.



The Raptors outscored the 76ers 37-17 in the second quarter and never led by fewer than 13 points for the remainder of the game.

All Toronto starters scored in double digits: Kyle Lowry had 19, Danny Green knocked down five three-pointers en route to his 17 and Marc Gasol pitched in 11.

76ers Can't Win Game 6 Unless Simmons Goes into Attack Mode

One mid-third-quarter play perfectly encapsulated Game 5.

To set the scene, the 76ers opened the frame on a 10-2 run to pull within 66-53.

After Leonard missed a mid-range jumper, 76ers point guard Ben Simmons grabbed a rebound and immediately took off down the court.

Initially, it looked as though Simmons could go coast to coast or find an open teammate for an open look. If nothing else, he could have pulled the ball back out and reset the offense.

However, Simmons got caught in the middle and lofted a pass that Siakam deflected to Lowry, who coasted for an easy layup.

Run over. Momentum gone. Game soon out of reach.

Granted, the 76ers lost for more reasons than Simmons' turnover and his rough night (seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, five turnovers).

The team defense left a lot to be desired, specifically on a first-half-ending Leonard dunk. Embiid played sick and injured and was clearly not 100 percent. The bench gave the 76ers little, and backup center Greg Monroe even hoisted an ill-advised three-pointer on a broken possession.

However, Simmons is the straw that stirs the drink. This team can't win without him returning to the nightly triple-double threat he was during the regular season. And to do that, he needs to go into attack mode.

Butler told the media after Game 4 that he has implored Simmons to attack:

And 76ers head coach Brett Brown noted it as well:

"He is a track star in the open court; he's 6'10". His length and ability to get to the rim, we encourage all day, every day. It's where he can most significantly offensively stamp his thumbprint on the game. I think in general, it's difficult in the playoffs to get those kind of opportunities, even as good as he is, as frequently. I just finished watching the game. There were a few times maybe he could have gone a step further or tried to draw contact with a strong finish or a dunk. I don't think it's anything that's bothersome. I do feel like the green light in this environment is something he always knows that he has. ... This is where we want to get him going as much as we can, in those first three to five seconds of a shot clock."

Noah Levick of NBC Sports pointed out the stats proved Brown's assertion correct:

"The stats back up Brown's observation that Simmons has at times been reluctant to accept his green light. Per NBA.com/Stats, Simmons attempted 228 field goals “very early” in the shot clock (22 to 18 seconds remaining) during the regular season, an average of 2.89 per game. He's only taken five such shots against Toronto through four games, making four."

That attacking nature didn't appear in Game 5.

The ex-LSU star finished with as many shots as turnovers. He had one more personal foul (four) than made field goals. And John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia continued the calls for Simmons to be more aggressive:

Philadelphia goes as Simmons goes in the playoffs.

He averaged a near triple-double thanks to 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists against the Miami Heat in the first round last year. However, Simmons amassed a 25.8 turnover percentage and the second-lowest offensive rating on the team in a five-game series loss to the Boston Celtics, per Basketball Reference.

The same trend has occurred this year: Simmons scored 17.2 points on 64.3 percent shooting in a first-round series win versus the Brooklyn Nets. Those numbers dipped to 10.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting versus Toronto heading into Tuesday's game.

The 76ers' season will end Thursday unless Simmons wrests control of the game and leads Philadelphia with a more aggressive mentality.

What's Next?

Philadelphia will host Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the matchup.