Report: Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul to Miss at Least 6 Weeks with Neck Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's recovery from a neck injury will force him to miss the start of the regular season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bucs will place the two-time Pro Bowler on the reserve/non-football injury list, which will keep him out of action for at least the first six weeks.

Well before the 2019 season kicked off, Pierre-Paul's availability was a big question mark. Schefter reported in May he had fractured his neck in a car accident.

Pierre-Paul is coming off his first season with the Buccaneers, who acquired him from the New York Giants in March 2018.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign with Tampa Bay, posting 58 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks, the latter of which tied his second-most over a full season.

In general, the Buccaneers defense was a mess a year ago. They finished 32nd in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and allowed 383.4 yards per game, 27th in the league.

The blame for the team's struggles couldn't really fall on Pierre-Paul's shoulders. Tampa Bay was 32nd in adjusted sack rate in 2017, according to Football Outsiders. After his arrival, the team climbed to eighth.

Losing Pierre-Paul for any stretch of time would be a big blow to the Buccaneers' pass-rushing capabilities.

The team strengthened its defense by adding Shaquil Barrett, Devin White and Deone Bucannon to the front seven. None of those three is a dynamic rusher off the edge, though. Tampa Bay's defensive line will have a large void until Pierre-Paul returns to the field.