Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott 'Worthy of Investing In' Long Term

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final season of his contract, but team owner Jerry Jones sounded like someone ready to make him the franchise signal-caller for years to come.

Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News noted Jones appeared on Monday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show and said: "We're sold on Dak and we do want to have him for the long term. We think he's worthy of investing in for the long term. ... We see real upside in Dak. You don't have it all yet."

This comes after executive vice president Stephen Jones appeared on ESPN 103.3 in April (h/t Dallas Morning News) and said it was important Prescott's next deal is team friendly while granting he does deserve to be compensated for his efforts.

"He certainly deserves to be paid fairly," Jones said. "He's a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State, as we all know. He's never made a lot of money, per se, with his contract. Certainly deserves to be paid and be paid fairly."

Prescott is scheduled to make just more than $2 million in base salary in 2019, per Spotrac, which will be the first year of his career that he takes home more than $630,000 in base salary for a single season.

Dallas selected him in the fourth round in the 2016 NFL draft, and he has far exceeded expectations that typically go with middle-round selections. He was thrown into the fire as a starter in his first season because of an injury to Tony Romo and responded by completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four picks while leading the team to a division title.

The Cowboys have not finished with a losing record in his three seasons, have two division crowns with him under center and won their Wild Card Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 campaign.

Prescott will be just 26 years old throughout the 2019 season and has done nothing but win in the early portion of his career. It sounds like the Cowboys brass will reward him accordingly when the new deal is done.