Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins Expects to Return This Season from Quad Injury

Despite suffering a partially torn quadriceps muscle in the first round of the playoffs, Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins isn't ruling out a return to the court this postseason.

"For me, my goal is I ain't planning on sitting," Cousins said, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I don't know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I'm planning on doing... It's definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it."

Head coach Steve Kerr also provided some hope for a possible return before the end of the year.

"He's coming along pretty well," Kerr said of Cousins on Sunday. "We'll just have to wait and see."

