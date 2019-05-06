Report: Eagles' Dwayne Joseph Hired by Raiders as Director of Pro Scouting

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have added some more experience to the front office after hiring Dwayne Joseph as the new director of pro scouting, according to Vic Tafur of the Athletic.

Joseph has worked in the same role for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2015.

He also spent three years with the Chicago Bears beginning in 2012, working his way up from assistant director of pro scouting.

The Raiders overhauled their front office this offseason, with former NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock becoming the team's new general manager.

Question marks were then raised when he and head coach Jon Gruden sent home the entire scouting department ahead of the NFL draft because they "don't know who to trust," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joseph can bring some more stability to the organization going forward as well as some much-needed experience compared to two decision-makers who spent much of the past decade on television.

After helping the Eagles bring home a Super Bowl title two years ago, he will hope to find similar success with the Raiders.