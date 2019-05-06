Case Keenum on Redskins Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins: 'I Hope I Make Him Better'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum apparently isn't threatened by first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

The veteran discussed the situation Monday, saying he looks forward to the competition in training camp:

"I've been in this situation before, so I'm going to come in and compete and competition makes all of us better," Keenum told reporters, (h/t Herbie Teope of NFL.com). "I hope I make him better and I think he's going to come in and make me better, and that's what helps the team is competition."

He also said he didn't closely follow the 2019 NFL draft but called Haskins a "great player."

While the Redskins drafted the Ohio State product No. 15 overall to be the team's quarterback of the future, there is no guarantee he will get the starting spot in Week 1. While Alex Smith will likely remain out with a leg injury, Colt McCoy is still on the roster, and the organization traded for Keenum in the offseason to add another possible starting option.

Keenum has moved around quite a bit during his career, with the Redskins set to become his fifth team in eight total seasons and fourth in the last four years.

Despite the lack of consistency with his surroundings, the 31-year-old started all 16 games for the Denver Broncos last season and 14 games with the Minnesota Vikings the year before. He held off younger players like Paxton Lynch and Teddy Bridgewater for playing time in those locations and could potentially do it again in Washington.

At the very least, he seems like he will make Haskins earn the starting job instead of letting it be handed to the first-round pick out of the gate.