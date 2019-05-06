Kyle Lowry Says February Meeting with Masai Ujiri Wasn't a 'F--k You, F--k You'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry and Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri, have reportedly had a strained relationship in the past, most notably when the team traded Lowry's close friend, DeMar DeRozan, in the offseason.

But Lowry and Ujiri had a sit down in early February ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, and it gave them a chance to clear the air, as the point guard told Shams Charania of The Athletic:



"It was a well-needed conversation. It was a very professional conversation and it had to be done. We had to get everything on the table. Listen, 'Let's have this conversation, let's get everything out on the table, and move on.' And that's what grown men do. They have conversations, they figure it out, and you move on.

'It wasn't a 'F--k you, f--k you.' It wasn't me asking, 'Hell, you want to trade me?' At the end of the day, he's going to make the decisions, right? I'm going to play no matter what it is. It was about making myself the best player that I can possibly be and getting on the same page about what he needs from me to be the best player—and vice versa. Just getting on the same page."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.