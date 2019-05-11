Ranking Every Star's Odds of Winning Men's WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Briefcase

2 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

After seeing one Ricochet match, everyone should come to the same conclusion that he's an absolute star who could go extremely far in WWE, which puts him in a unique position for this match.

If WWE wants to really take audiences by surprise, he could capture the briefcase and hold onto it a long enough time for a plan to formulate, even if there's no current idea in mind for how or when to pull the trigger on him.

But Ricochet has only been on the main roster a short amount of time and is only just now getting into his first real singles feud with Robert Roode.

Very few promos, no experience with main roster storylines to see what works and what doesn't, and no title reigns to test his mettle outside of the NXT North American Championship doesn't scream like the formula WWE typically works with when giving someone the ball to run with.

Ricochet has been protected more than Ali, though, and since he has had a title reign and is the more popular of the two, he deserves to be at least one spot higher on this list. But when compared to the rest of the lineup, there's more evidence The One and Only's competition could take this win than for him to get the upset.

By some chance, if Ricochet does overcome the odds and he takes the briefcase, rest assured there won't be an angry WWE Universe scoffing at the decision, yet his fans should temper their expectations and not get their hopes up too high.