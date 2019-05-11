Ranking Every Star's Odds of Winning Men's WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Briefcase

Ranking Every Star's Odds of Winning Men's WWE Money in the Bank 2019 BriefcaseMay 11, 2019
On May 19, eight Superstars will compete in this year's men's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match in the hopes to climb the ladder, retrieve the briefcase and secure a title shot that all but guarantees a future world championship reign.
Just as with the women's match, the men participating this year are all very talented, but they are not equals in terms of their chances of winning.
Some have a significantly better shot at becoming the next Mr. Money in the Bank, while others haven't reached a noteworthy enough status for WWE to trust them with a main event push and will have a much tougher time becoming the safe bet.
As the field is set and the clock is ticking toward the pay-per-view, let's take a look at the eight Superstars involved and rank their odds of winning come WWE Money in the Bank 2019.
8. Ali
The entire purpose of an underdog is that they are viewed as not having much of a chance to win. Unfortunately for Ali, that is his role in this match.
It's not out of the realm of possibility for a shock to happen and for someone like Ali—an incredibly skilled performer—to get an out-of-this-world boost to his career like a MITB win, but it's extremely unlikely compared to the other options.
Ali has yet to hold a midcard or tag team title and was passed over for the Cruiserweight Championship, so WWE hasn't exactly shown it trusts him with the responsibilities of being a champion.
This year could be great for him, particularly as he would make a perfect intercontinental champion somewhere down the line, but even that is out of his reach at the moment.
He will put on an impressive show in this match and might even steal the spotlight, but being the sleeper pick isn't the best position to be in.
7. Ricochet
After seeing one Ricochet match, everyone should come to the same conclusion that he's an absolute star who could go extremely far in WWE, which puts him in a unique position for this match.
If WWE wants to really take audiences by surprise, he could capture the briefcase and hold onto it a long enough time for a plan to formulate, even if there's no current idea in mind for how or when to pull the trigger on him.
But Ricochet has only been on the main roster a short amount of time and is only just now getting into his first real singles feud with Robert Roode.
Very few promos, no experience with main roster storylines to see what works and what doesn't, and no title reigns to test his mettle outside of the NXT North American Championship doesn't scream like the formula WWE typically works with when giving someone the ball to run with.
Ricochet has been protected more than Ali, though, and since he has had a title reign and is the more popular of the two, he deserves to be at least one spot higher on this list. But when compared to the rest of the lineup, there's more evidence The One and Only's competition could take this win than for him to get the upset.
By some chance, if Ricochet does overcome the odds and he takes the briefcase, rest assured there won't be an angry WWE Universe scoffing at the decision, yet his fans should temper their expectations and not get their hopes up too high.
6. Finn Balor
Finn Balor would be much higher up on this list if he wasn't holding the Intercontinental Championship, but as he already has an important task of carrying that title's responsibility, there isn't much of a need to give him the briefcase, too.
In the past, having a midcard championship hasn't disqualified someone from winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, but the track record is certainly leaning in that direction.
With that being said, he's still more of a contender than Ali or Ricochet, as he's a former universal champion who gets into main event spots multiple times per year.
On SmackDown, he has a much better chance of winning the WWE Championship at some point over the next 12 months than he ever had on Monday Night Raw, but he can reach that goal without the Money in the Bank coming into play.
5. Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman went through a short stint as a heel in 2018 when WWE tried to position him as someone for Roman Reigns to overcome as universal champion, and it didn't quite hit the mark.
Thankfully, since then, WWE has learned its lesson that Strowman is better off as a babyface, which is great for him overall, but hurts his chances to win Money in the Bank for the second year in a row.
With Rollins as a babyface champion, there's less of a chance Strowman will face him at any point for the title at all, and even if that did come about, it would likely be from natural causes, rather than a cash-in.
That is, of course, unless WWE plans to make the same mistake twice by having Strowman be the one to dethrone Rollins and turn heel in the process.
Then, Strowman could very well once more become The Monster in the Bank and find himself holding the belt later this year in the summer or fall months.
Here's hoping he manages to get his hands on that title without needing to become a villain, though, even if it means having to lose this ladder match and be a little more patient.
4. Randy Orton
Randy Orton is a two-time Royal Rumble winner who has held 17 championships in WWE—13 of which were world titles.
He absolutely does not need something like the Money in the Bank briefcase to propel him to a title shot,as he's perpetually worthy of stepping into a main event feud at any given moment based on his credentials.
However, that didn't stop WWE from making him Mr. Money in the Bank in 2013, which was long after he had already established himself and cemented his status as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Someone with Orton's history is often overlooked in these matches as the veteran who is there to add legitimacy to the match, but will ultimately lose to someone fresher. But he can never truly be overlooked, as WWE could go into this year's ladder match with the idea that a safer pick will yield better results than trying out someone who isn't a proven commodity.
As a heel on SmackDown Live, Orton is in a unique position where he could dethrone Kofi Kingston if WWE ever feels the need to revert to the status quo, rather than taking a risk on Kingston's drawing power.
With the briefcase in hand, The Viper could strike at any moment, which may be exactly the type of anxious tension WWE is looking to bring to the blue brand.
3. Baron Corbin
When someone gets the type of response from the crowd that Baron Corbin gets on a regular basis, there is always a chance that Superstar gets the rocket strapped to them.
Corbin often fluctuates from being someone WWE pushes to the moon only to go back to the midcard in search of something to do, and his momentum is currently on the up-swing after facing Kurt Angle at WrestleMania.
Having already won a previous Money in the Bank match means WWE has put stock in him before and could very well do it again, particularly if a fan of his on the creative team has him in mind for who can take the belt off Rollins.
While the heat he gets makes him easily more believable as someone WWE would pick for this, what prevents him from topping the list is his track record of coming close, but just far enough away from actual victories.
He is one of the few Superstars to fail in his Money in the Bank cash-in and he's never become world champion. Would WWE really be willing to pull the trigger this time around, particular when there are still two other candidates who are more credible future world champions?
2. Andrade
Money in the Bank is a great gimmick to give to someone who needs a little something extra to push them past the upper-midcard and into the main event, which is exactly the spot Andrade finds himself in at the moment.
His time as NXT champion alongside Zelina Vega was a great audition for what he would do as world champion, but the main roster is a different animal.
Had he been given the United States or Intercontinental Championship for a run since coming up to SmackDown, by now, he would likely be primed to challenge for the WWE Championship without feeling like he's reaching, but that hasn't been the case.
Giving him the Money in the Bank contract may be a means to fast-track that advancement and skip over a midcard title reign.
With Andrade as Mr. Money in the Bank, fans who clamor for a new star to be made would get their wish. Much like Kofi Kingston coming out of nowhere to win the WWE Championship, Andrade as a challenger would add momentum in the marketing that it isn't only the same couple of wrestlers who are getting shots at the top.
WWE has always wanted to appeal to Hispanic viewers and if Andrade were to win this match, his stock in that community would be much higher, which is another bonus.
He also checks off the qualification of being a heel who could take advantage of a wounded babyface champion, and he even has Vega as his manager to carry the briefcase for him.
The only thing holding him back from being the top prediction is that it's hard to trust WWE going with the most logical scenario and taking a risk on someone who doesn't fit the exact build of the prototype star, as there is still one more competitor who edges Andrade out in that regard.
1. Drew McIntyre
The safe bet and the most predictable scenario for the 2019 men's Money in the Bank ladder match would be if Drew McIntyre were to capture the briefcase.
He is already the most capable heel on Monday Night Raw who could beat Rollins for the Universal Championship at any given time WWE decides to make the switch, since he's been largely protected and treated like a major threat.
McIntyre has the size to look like a champion, he's worked his way through the company hierarchy, and his no-nonsense character seems to be getting more mic time recently, which could be a sign that WWE is gearing him up to be the top dog on the red brand.
By no means does McIntyre need a cash-in to win the title, but neither did Alberto Del Rio, John Cena or plenty of other past winners. Giving it to The Scottish Psychopath would just be WWE calling the shot and letting everyone know in advance that he will hold that belt in due time.
If McIntyre doesn't win this match, he'll likely find a way to become champion in 2019 regardless, so WWE might just cut to the chase and give the briefcase to their poster boy future champion, rather than playing around with another option they are less sure on.
