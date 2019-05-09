Ranking Each Star's Odds of Winning Women's WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Briefcase

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

There are eight Superstars competing in the 2019 women's Money in the Bank ladder match and for the first time ever, it doesn't matter if they are on Raw or SmackDown, as they all have the same target.

At least right now heading into her two title defenses on May 19, Becky Lynch still holds both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, making her an even bigger target than any other before her.

No matter who wins, Becky Two Belts will have to look over her shoulder and worry that she could lose half her gold to the winner of this match at any given moment.

But while she's equally in danger from all sides, not all the competitors in this match are equal in terms of potentially capturing that briefcase.

Some Superstars stand a much better chance at becoming the next Ms. Money in the Bank than others, so let's take a look at the group and rank each woman's chances of winning from bottom to top.