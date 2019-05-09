Ranking Each Star's Odds of Winning Women's WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Briefcase

Ranking Each Star's Odds of Winning Women's WWE Money in the Bank 2019 BriefcaseMay 9, 2019
There are eight Superstars competing in the 2019 women's Money in the Bank ladder match and for the first time ever, it doesn't matter if they are on Raw or SmackDown, as they all have the same target.
At least right now heading into her two title defenses on May 19, Becky Lynch still holds both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, making her an even bigger target than any other before her.
No matter who wins, Becky Two Belts will have to look over her shoulder and worry that she could lose half her gold to the winner of this match at any given moment.
But while she's equally in danger from all sides, not all the competitors in this match are equal in terms of potentially capturing that briefcase.
Some Superstars stand a much better chance at becoming the next Ms. Money in the Bank than others, so let's take a look at the group and rank each woman's chances of winning from bottom to top.
8. Dana Brooke
Never say never in WWE, but when it comes to Dana Brooke winning the Money in the Bank, it's at least not going to happen this year.
If Sasha Banks were not in a dispute right now, she likely would be in this spot instead of Brooke, who still may actually only be a placeholder.
In the event WWE has it planned for Banks to replace someone by attacking them or some other angle, it will be Brooke who gets taken out, because she's the most expendable of the bunch.
Brooke's received a bit of a push lately, mostly coming from fans who feel like she's been dumped on for far too long and could use a break, but not much has manifested from this slight step up the totem pole.
WWE hasn't shown any confidence in Brooke or giving her legs to run with something so important as the Money in the Bank contract and a future title shot with the implication of actually becoming champion, particularly with someone as popular as Lynch holding the titles.
Being in the match to begin with was already enough of a victory for Brooke and it would be silly to predict anything more than that happening.
7. Carmella
Carmella was the first woman to win the Money in the Bank and even managed to use that to earn her first title, but she isn't in the same position as she was two years ago.
The momentum she had with James Ellsworth is no longer there, and while the dance break gimmick with R-Truth was turning heads a few months back, it is nowhere near as popular as it once was.
Carmella is currently a babyface who has no business cashing in the briefcase on Lynch, and it's unlikely she'd hold onto it long enough to dethrone whichever heel takes the belt off The Man, so there's no motivation to giving The Princess of Staten Island this victory.
This year, Carmella's role in this match is that of filler. As a former winner and champion, she adds legitimacy to the lineup, since she's proven before that she can take home the prize.
In the end, she'll still come up short, and it will mean more for the winner to have beaten someone like Carmella, rather than a bunch of scrubs who had never ascended to the mountain top before.
6. Natalya
Not too far above Carmella is Natalya, who is only one spot higher on this list because winning it would add an accolade to her career.
It's no secret Natalya is beloved and a future Hall of Famer, so she's always within distance of capturing a title or doing something like winning a Royal Rumble or any other achievement, if not just as a pat on the back for having been in WWE so long.
What hurts Natalya's chances of becoming Ms. Money in the Bank, though, is the potential that she and Beth Phoenix may not be finished seeking the Women's Tag Team Championships.
If there are any plans in the works to have The Divas of Doom fight for those belts again, it wouldn't make much sense to give Natalya the briefcase and focus on her as a singles star, particularly with a babyface like Lynch holding the titles.
Rather, it seems Natalya could be the first victim for Lacey Evans if she becomes champion, and being fed to her is nothing that requires the Money in the Bank briefcase.
5. Naomi
Naomi is very much in the same boat as Natalya in that she's been around so long that she has tenure built up to win big matches out of nowhere, such as her WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal victory last year.
What separates Naomi from Natalya and bumps her one spot higher, though, is that she isn't tied to a potential tag team and she's actually fresh on the Monday Night Raw roster.
She still falls into the trap of being a babyface and someone who wouldn't likely capitalize on a wounded Lynch, but who's to say Naomi won't be turning heel in the future?
That would certainly solve that problem and give her a rejuvenation, since she's been doing the "feel the glow" gimmick for a long enough time to try something different.
However, if a heel turn is in the midst, there's someone else who fits that role much better who will be seen far later on this list.
4. Ember Moon
Theoretically, if WWE were to go with a babyface who could challenge Lynch to a straight-up fight in the hopes that even in a loss, her stock would rise considerably, Ember Moon would be the pick to go with.
Moon has had more of a struggle so far than she deserves, both on the main roster and even in NXT.
She was unable to defeat Asuka to become NXT women's champion and only won the title after The Empress of Tomorrow vacated it, only to drop it relatively soon after before coming up to the main roster and having nothing much of a push.
Now that she's on SmackDown, there's a chance WWE is ready to actually utilize her for more than just jobbing out every couple of weeks, and capturing this briefcase could be what legitimizes her.
It would be a fast-track option to somewhat erase the previous lack of build, but it would do the job.
What hurts Moon's chances of being higher on this list is that she's yet to prove herself with any notable feuds, so it's doubtful WWE will want to put all the eggs in her basket and hope things will work out, rather than going with someone they are more comfortable giving that responsibility.
3. Alexa Bliss
When in doubt, put the belt on Alexa Bliss—the Superstar above all others on this list that can be trusted to go out and carry the weight of the championship when it comes to promos.
Her character work far outshines the seven other women, which is why she's won the title so many times and is also a former Ms. Money in the Bank from last year.
Bliss is easily the safest pick if WWE were to fall back on a proven commodity, but her in-ring status makes her less of a certainty.
Since her injury last year, The Goddess hasn't wrestled more than a handful of times.
Perhaps this is a coincidence, but the prevailing theory has to be that WWE has limited her physicality out of fear of further injuries, which isn't the sturdiest foundation on which to build a championship title reign.
With that being said, Daniel Bryan just held the WWE Championship, so there's nothing preventing Bliss from being champion again, especially if she can cash in the briefcase and win through unscrupulous means.
2. Mandy Rose
If WWE wants to have a heel Ms. Money in the Bank who can take a title off Lynch when need be, since Bliss may have injuries that get in the way, Mandy Rose suddenly becomes a top contender.
She isn't as seasoned in the ring as some others on this list like Natalya or Naomi, but that isn't stopping Lacey Evans from getting a title shot, is it?
Rose has the look of someone WWE would want to give the belt to, as her character screams "hate me" and being champion would magnify that ego. Plus, she has Sonya Deville in her corner, who may be the helping hand who gives her the leg up on the competition and paves the way for her victory.
However, something is fishy about how Deville gave up her spot in the match, and instead of it being to help her friend, this may be the start of a split between the two.
WWE teased their breakup last year and decided against it, likely due to the Women's Tag Team Championship coming into play. Fire and Desire hasn't had a run with those belts yet, but neither did The Riott Squad, and they're no longer a thing, so you can never quite tell what is going on.
Assuming she and Deville are still on the same page, Rose fits the bill of a heel who could win the title through a cash-in to help explain how she beat someone who is a superior wrestler, and would be a fresh Superstar as champion who needs that extra boost to reach the top level on the roster.
1. Bayley
Bayley is in desperate need of a change to her character, after having done the same thing for six years, and the temptation of the Money in the Bank contract may be the perfect catalyst for her heel turn.
In the past few years, Bayley has tried to remain optimistic and fight the good fight, only to come up short or suffer heartbreak on many different occasions. Even when she's been successful and won titles, the reigns haven't been stellar.
Since she and Lynch are part of the Four Horsewomen group, there's a built-in feud waiting to happen by having Bayley abandon her morals and finally snap, taking advantage of her weakened friend for selfish purposes.
It doesn't have to happen at Money in the Bank itself, as WWE could tease Bayley succumbing to her more villainous desires over the course of weeks or even months, but the ultimate turn would eventually pop the crowd, for sure.
To be fair, there's even a chance WWE would pull a fast one on everyone by having Charlotte Flair beat Lynch, only to have Bayley cash-in on The Queen and become the new champion and really throw everything for a loop.
These options make it hard not to think Bayley is in one of the best positions to become the next Money in the Bank holder and until something else happens that points in a different direction, she may be the top prediction to go with.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.