Video: Jimmy Butler Urges Joel Embiid to Be More Aggressive After Game 4 Loss

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 05: Ben Simmons #25, Joel Embiid #21, and Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers walk to the bench during a timeout against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 5, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 101-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
After a quiet night from Joel Embiid, his Philadelphia 76ers teammates want to see more from the All-Star center. 

Jimmy Butler discussed the issue after Sunday's 101-96 loss to the Toronto Raptors, which evened the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games apiece:

"Go show why you're so dominant night in, night out on both ends of the floor," Butler added.

Embiid said after the game that he was dealing with a virus that kept him up all night, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. However, the illness didn't prevent him from playing 35 minutes, during which he tallied eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two assists.

Scoring was the only area in which he struggled. He finished with 11 points on just 2-of-7 shooting from the field.

Whether or not Embiid is ill, Butler—and likely the rest of the 76ers—would prefer to see many more shot attempts from one of the NBA's best big men.