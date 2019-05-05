Kawhi Leonard Explodes for 39 as Raptors Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers to Even Series

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard last summer to raise their playoff ceiling.

Leonard's done his part.

The Raptors star had 39 points and 14 rebounds and Marc Gasol added 16 points, leading Toronto to a 101-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 going back to Toronto.

Leonard turned in yet another sterling performance but did not get much help. Kyle Lowry finished with 14 points and seven assists, struggling down the stretch after a strong start. Pascal Siakam, who was dealing with a calf contusion, had nine points on 2-of-10 shooting in his worst performance of the postseason.

The Raptors won thanks in large part to quiet games from Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid was almost a nonexistent factor on the offensive end with 11 points and seven assists. It's the third time in four games Embiid has been held under 20 points.

Simmons scored 10 points, adding five rebounds and four assists.

What's Next?

The teams reconvene Tuesday night in Toronto.