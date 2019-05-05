Raptors' Pascal Siakam Will Play Game 4 vs. 76ers Despite Calf Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will play in Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers despite dealing with a calf contusion.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news.

Siakam was listed as doubtful after suffering the contusion in the Raptors' Game 3 loss in Philadelphia.

"There was a lot of contact during the game; I don't know exactly when it happened," Siakam told reporters Saturday. "After the game I was just really sore, and I think kind of like calmed down a little bit, and then I felt really sore."

Siakam added he was unsure whether the injury took place when he tripped Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter. Replay showed Embiid making contact with Siakam's right calf after he stuck his leg out, drawing a flagrant-1 foul.