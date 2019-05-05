Raptors' Pascal Siakam Will Play Game 4 vs. 76ers Despite Calf Injury

Raptors' Pascal Siakam Will Play Game 4 vs. 76ers Despite Calf InjuryMay 5, 2019
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will play in Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers despite dealing with a calf contusion.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news.
Siakam was listed as doubtful after suffering the contusion in the Raptors' Game 3 loss in Philadelphia.
"There was a lot of contact during the game; I don't know exactly when it happened," Siakam told reporters Saturday. "After the game I was just really sore, and I think kind of like calmed down a little bit, and then I felt really sore."
Siakam added he was unsure whether the injury took place when he tripped Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter. Replay showed Embiid making contact with Siakam's right calf after he stuck his leg out, drawing a flagrant-1 foul.
"Not sure," Siakam said. "Once again I think there was a lot on the block. I fell really bad the play after; there was a lot of contact. I was on the floor a lot, so I don't know exactly."
It's unclear if Siakam will be limited by the injury, but his presence is a huge boost for a Raptors team in desperate need of a victory. Siakam has been the Raptors' second-best player throughout the postseason and a necessary co-star for Kawhi Leonard with Kyle Lowry struggling.
The Raptors go into Game 4 trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. There have only been 11 teams to come back from a 3-1 postseason deficit in NBA history.