    Former Knicks Guard Allonzo Trier Reportedly Agrees to G League Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2021
    Alerted 49m ago in the B/R App

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Allonzo Trier #14 of the New York Knicks is seen during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Former New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier is headed to the G League. 

    According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Trier agreed to a G League contract on Friday and will be in the player pool when the league holds its draft Monday. 

    The G League announced Friday that 18 teams will participate in the 2021 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, beginning in February. 

    The 24-year-old inked a two-year contract with the Knicks after initially going undrafted in 2018 and playing on a two-way deal. He emerged quickly as a promising scorer with good athleticism in his first season before falling out of the rotation in 2019-20.

    "His high-water mark as an NBA player could've come his rookie year," a scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post. "He had to play. Guys at 26, 27—does he figure out how to be a great role player, be on a good team coming off the bench? He still wants to score. His reputation in high school and college was a kid kind of up and down. He surprised me his rookie year. Even as a rookie, I don't think he learned how to play winning basketball. Can he be part of winning basketball?"

    A scout told Berman that his iso-reliant play was "cancerous," and there were moments when he clashed with veteran teammates.

    Now, Trier will have a chance to rehabilitate his image in the G League. He's young, talented and looks like he'll develop into a reliable bench scorer if nothing else. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      What Happened to Rivalries in the NBA?

      What Happened to Rivalries in the NBA?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What Happened to Rivalries in the NBA?

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Robinson Is the Most Excited About Gibson’s Knicks Return

      Robinson Is the Most Excited About Gibson’s Knicks Return
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Robinson Is the Most Excited About Gibson’s Knicks Return

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      NBA G League in Orlando Bubble

      G League announces 18 teams will play in 2021 season at Disney World in February

      NBA G League in Orlando Bubble
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA G League in Orlando Bubble

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      10 Reasons Why Knicks Are Off to a Hot Start

      10 Reasons Why Knicks Are Off to a Hot Start
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      10 Reasons Why Knicks Are Off to a Hot Start

      Sny
      via Sny