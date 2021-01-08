Former Knicks Guard Allonzo Trier Reportedly Agrees to G League Contract

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier is headed to the G League.

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Trier agreed to a G League contract on Friday and will be in the player pool when the league holds its draft Monday.

The G League announced Friday that 18 teams will participate in the 2021 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, beginning in February.

The 24-year-old inked a two-year contract with the Knicks after initially going undrafted in 2018 and playing on a two-way deal. He emerged quickly as a promising scorer with good athleticism in his first season before falling out of the rotation in 2019-20.

"His high-water mark as an NBA player could've come his rookie year," a scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post. "He had to play. Guys at 26, 27—does he figure out how to be a great role player, be on a good team coming off the bench? He still wants to score. His reputation in high school and college was a kid kind of up and down. He surprised me his rookie year. Even as a rookie, I don't think he learned how to play winning basketball. Can he be part of winning basketball?"

A scout told Berman that his iso-reliant play was "cancerous," and there were moments when he clashed with veteran teammates.

Now, Trier will have a chance to rehabilitate his image in the G League. He's young, talented and looks like he'll develop into a reliable bench scorer if nothing else.