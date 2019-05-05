Highlights: Watch Kevin Durant, James Harden Duel in Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3

Highlights: Watch Kevin Durant, James Harden Duel in Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3May 5, 2019
In a game full of stars, two players stood above the rest in the Houston Rockets' 126-121 Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Kevin Durant led all scorers, dropping 46 points in 50 minutes of the overtime game.
However, James Harden was just as good, scoring 41 with nine rebounds and six assists in the win.
Harden struggled with consistency during the game but had two clutch baskets in the final minute of overtime. He ended up with seven of the team's final nine points in the extra period after his two game-tying free throws were the final points of regulation.
Both former MVPs got help in the back-and-forth battle. All five Warriors starters scored at least 16 points, while Draymond Green tallied a triple-double. Eric Gordon was especially impressive for the Rockets with 30 points on 7-of-14 from three-point range.
Still, the one-on-one battle between Harden and Durant stole the show and leaves us wanting more going into Game 4.