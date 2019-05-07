Pistons Rumors: Seth Curry on Detroit's 'Target List' Entering Free Agency

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have Portland Trail Blazers guard and 2019 free agent Seth Curry "on their target list," per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Curry, 28, has averaged 7.9 points on 45.6 percent shooting (45.0 percent from three-point range) in 74 games this season.

The Detroit Pistons finished 29th in field-goal percentage and tied for 22nd in three-point percentage last season, so adding Curry to the mix could help improve their shooting woes.

