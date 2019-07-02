Report: Ex-Clippers Wing Wilson Chandler Signs 1-Year Contract with Nets

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and forward Wilson Chandler agreed to a one-year deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.



Chandler, 32, split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged a career-low 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor.

A midseason trade to the Clippers wound up depressing Chandler's value as he struggled to find a place in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation. He shot just 34.8 percent in a Clippers uniform and was benched for the final two games of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Even though Chandler is still relatively young, there's reason to wonder how much he has left in the tank. Hip injuries have dogged him in recent years, and he dealt with a hamstring strain that cost him a sizable chunk of last season.

If he could return to his Denver Nuggets form, Brooklyn would be getting a steal. A healthy Chandler is a constant threat from beyond the three-point arc, a heady defender and a guy capable of playing either forward spot. There was a stretch with the Nuggets during which he was one of the game's most underrated pieces.

After injuries caught up to him, to the point he was a net negative last season, Chandler is a bit of a low-risk, high-reward signing. These are the types of moves smart teams make, and the veteran forward could make a huge difference on a low cost if he's healthy.