Bobby Wagner: 'I'm Preparing' Like 2019 Will Be My Final Season with Seahawks

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn't know what the future holds, but he is bracing himself for a possible change of scenery after this upcoming season.

"I'm preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk," Wagner told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Saturday while revealing he has not had extension talks with the club. "If it is, I want to make sure I go out with a bang and make sure I give the city something to remember."

This comes after Seahawks general manager John Schneider told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times that the franchise was interested in keeping the veteran linebacker past the 2019 season.

"Yeah there are several guys we would like to extend," Schneider said in mid-April, per Condotta. "Bobby has been incredible, so yeah, he's a guy that has a year left on his contract. He is representing himself, so."

Wagner is owed $10.5 million in base salary in 2019, per Spotrac.

Since being drafted by the team in the second round in 2012, Wagner has spent his entire seven-year career in Seattle. He has played a major role in the most successful run in franchise history, as the team has made the postseason in six of his seven seasons and reached two Super Bowls. With Wagner and the Legion of Boom leading the way, the Seahawks captured their first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wagner has remained productive in the middle of the defense throughout the years. The 28-year-old is coming off a season in which he piled up 138 tackles, one sack, 11 pass breakups, one interception, two forced fumbles and one touchdown in 2018.

According to PFF's Michael Manning, Wagner recorded a streak of 116 consecutive attempted tackles without a miss last season, the second-longest streak in the NFL since 2006.

Nathan Jahnke of PFF also noted Wagner's impressive tackling efficiency:

That consistency helped him earn his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod and his fourth career first-team All-Pro selection.

As Pro Football Focus noted, Wagner has been among the best linebackers in football both in run defense and pass coverage.

Through the years, though, Wagner has seen star teammates come and go. Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Jimmy Graham are among the high-profile players to leave Seattle in recent years.

While he would like to finish his career in a Seahawks uniform, he understands the nature of the NFL.

"I want to retire a Seahawk, but I understand it's a business," Wagner told Ruiz.