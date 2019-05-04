Daniel Jones: Goal Is to Win 'Multiple Super Bowls' with Giants Like Eli Manning

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Giants 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones is setting the bar high for his NFL career.

Jones told reporters Friday that he is looking to follow in the footsteps of Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning by bringing championships back to New York: "I think the goal is certainly to win Super Bowls. There's no doubt about it, that the goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, like Eli has. I'm looking forward to that."

New York selected Jones sixth overall out of Duke, which raised eyebrows and drew criticism among pundits and fans alike.

The Giants could have taken Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins off a 50-touchdown season, but Haskins went to the rival Washington Redskins at No. 15 instead. New York also could have had Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen after he recorded 17 sacks and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, but he was taken seventh by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones' college career left something to be desired, as his most productive season (2018) saw him complete 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 319 yards and three scores.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

Those numbers don't scream "first-round pick," but Jones knows it is up to him to change the perception of him: "It's my job to make people believe in me. I understand that. There is a lot of work to do, and I'm excited to do it."

It is easy to draw parallels between Jones and Manning since they have a similar frame and were both developed by current Duke head coach and former Ole Miss head coach David Cutcliffe in college.

The biggest difference is that Manning was viewed as an elite player when he entered the draft, while opinions varied on Jones; there was no consensus that he should even be a first-round pick, let alone sixth overall.

Jones is set to join a Giants team that has just eight wins combined over the past two seasons, but he will have an opportunity to learn behind Manning. Once he takes over the reins, he will have the benefit of Saquon Barkley leading the running game, which could give him a better chance to succeed than most anticipate.