Report: Michigan QB Brandon Peters Entering Transfer Portal

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is reportedly set to enter the NCAA transfer portal after he appeared in just eight games across three years with the Wolverines.

Sam Webb of 247Sports reported the update Saturday and noted Peters will have two years of collegiate eligibility remaining because of his status as an early enrollee who didn't play as a freshman in 2016.

He was a 4-star prospect and the No. 61 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He was listed as the sixth-best pro-style quarterback in that year's group.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh added to the expectations by comparing Peters to Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts star he'd coached during his time with the Stanford Cardinal.

"[I remember watching] when Andrew was a junior in high school, I saw a lot of similar things in Brandon—a natural player, not over-coached or over-mechaniced," Harbaugh told reporters in February 2016. "He was naturally out there playing. Hitting receivers, running, making first downs and leading his team."

He added: "He's a winner. Very similar [to Luck] in stature [at this stage]. But most of all, he [knows how to] naturally play the game of football."

Peters never lived up to that standard during his time in Ann Arbor.

He completed 58 of his 110 throws (52.7 percent) for 680 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions at Michigan. He played well as a game manager with three TDs and no picks across three starts in 2017 before he suffered a concussion, but he didn't attempt more than 18 passes in any of those games.

The 2015 Indiana Mr. Football award winner threw two passes in 2018, and one was intercepted.

Peters will seek a fresh start at a different program. He had offers from several high-profile teams, including the Wisconsin Badgers and LSU Tigers, during his original recruitment.

Webb reported "talk of an imminent transfer to Purdue is misplaced," so it's unclear whether the Boilermakers are a top contender as he searches for "a clear path to immediate playing time and a pro-style emphasis."