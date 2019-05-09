New College Football Coaches Killing It on the Recruiting Trail

New College Football Coaches Killing It on the Recruiting TrailMay 9, 2019
An offseason full of coaching changes in college football is becoming about as American as apple pie. The 2019 campaign will feature 26 new bosses in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Although the regular season is months away, several of those coaches are already thriving on the recruiting trail. Led by Manny Diaz at Miami, four first-year coaches have top-15 classes in 2020.
But a high ranking isn't everything. Relativity also matters.
While a class in the mid-40s would be disappointing for Ohio State, that's a promising spot for a few Big 12 programs with new coaches. One Big Ten school is responding after a down cycle too.
Les Miles, Kansas
Composite ranking: 44
Over the last three months, Les Miles has picked up five commits.
Three-star wide receiver Keith Miller is the highest-rated prospect of the group, checking in at No. 964 overall. Fellow wideout Trevor Kardell is only six spots behind Miller at the position, while 3-star receiver Keenan Hambrick rounds out the group.
Kansas also has a pair of top-10 in-state talents. Tight end Will Huggins and athlete Da'Vonshai Harden are eighth and 10th in Kansas, respectively.
For a program that hasn't finished with a top-50 recruiting class since 2014, Miles is off to an encouraging start.
Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Composite ranking: 41
Similar to in-state rival Kansas, Kansas State hasn't managed a top-50 recruiting class since 2014. But Chris Klieman has the Wildcats in an early position to break that streak.
Nate Matlack is a 3-star defensive end ranked No. 601 overall, and 3-star wide receiver Makholven Sonn is No. 881. Deuce Vaughn is considered the 14th-best all-purpose back in the cycle.
Sonn and Vaughn committed in mid-April along with 3-star guard Sam Shields and 3-star tight end Christian Moore.
Landing a few 4-star prospects will be critical to reshaping Kansas State's brand, but Klieman is off to a good start.
Mike Locksley, Maryland
Composite ranking: 34
Mike Locksley dipped into Florida for the program's top-rated recruit, snagging 3-star outside linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II. He's rated No. 662 overall.
But the former Alabama offensive coordinator understands the importance of winning battles for local talent, too.
"It's really important for us to find a way to control this area," Locksley said, per Josh Stirn of 247Sports.
Three of Maryland's other five commits―guard Jordan White, receiver Corey Dyches and offensive tackle Ja'Khi Green―are in-state talents.
The Terps need to win a few marquee battles, but they're top contenders for a handful of top-20 options.
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech
Composite ranking: 11
Paul Johnson brought a triple-option attack to Georgia Tech, but Geoff Collins accepted the challenge of transitioning the program from the run-heavy offense to a modern style.
This new staff has basically lived on the recruiting trail.
Since the beginning of March, the Yellow Jackets have landed 12 verbal pledges. The headliner is 4-star cornerback Miles Brooks, who is the program's first top-200 commit since 2012.
Wide receiver Ryan King (No. 418), linebacker Tyson Meiguez (No. 507) and cornerback Jalen Huff (No. 559) highlight the remaining group.
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Composite ranking: 10
Ryan Day inherited a class that already included 5-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and three 4-stars when Urban Meyer retired. The new coach has only bolstered the haul, though.
In addition to being the lead recruiter for Jack Miller―the second-best pro-style quarterback in 2020―Day has been in charge while Ohio State added a pair of 4-stars. Wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. is ranked No. 74 overall, and safety Lejond Cavazos is No. 308.
Three-star offensive linemen Jakob James and Trey Leroux have committed under Day's watch, too.
Additionally, the Buckeyes have pledges from two 2021 prospects. Jack Sawyer is a 5-star defensive end and the early No. 2 player in the class, and 4-star Kyle McCord is the eighth-best pro-style QB.
Mack Brown, North Carolina
Composite ranking: 8
On-field expectations for Mack Brown at North Carolina vary, but there's no question he's going to sell the program.
The former Texas boss has prioritized the connecting states, holding six in-state commitments with three others from Georgia, two from Virginia and one from South Carolina.
Brown and Co. have attracted a quartet of 4-stars, including a top-250 prospect in safety Cameron Roseman-Sinclair. The others are wide receiver Josh Downs, linebacker Ethan West and receiver Ray Grier.
Tight end John Copenhaver and offensive tackle Trey Zimmerman give the Tar Heels a few more top-500 talents.
Manny Diaz, Miami
Composite ranking: 4
The amount of high-caliber talent in Miami's backyard is consistently enormous. That's why Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and other nationally recognized schools spend so much time in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
"We know in the long term at this school, we'll be judged by how we recruit the tri-county area and then pushing out," new coach Manny Diaz said, per Christy Cabrera Chirinos of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
And in the short term, the Canes are doing a solid job.
Of the 14 commits, eight are tri-county players, and six of those eight are 4-star talents. Running back Don Chaney Jr. and wideout Bryan Robinson, both of whom are top-100 prospects, headline the local group.
Since his promotion, the Hurricanes have added four 2021 prospects to a class that features a 5-star in defensive end Donell Harris. That eight-man haul is currently No. 1 nationally and composed entirely of recruits from the tri-county area.
Recruiting information via 247Sports and current as of Wednesday, May 8. Statistics courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.
