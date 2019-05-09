New College Football Coaches Killing It on the Recruiting Trail

0 of 7

Mark Brown/Getty Images

An offseason full of coaching changes in college football is becoming about as American as apple pie. The 2019 campaign will feature 26 new bosses in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Although the regular season is months away, several of those coaches are already thriving on the recruiting trail. Led by Manny Diaz at Miami, four first-year coaches have top-15 classes in 2020.

But a high ranking isn't everything. Relativity also matters.

While a class in the mid-40s would be disappointing for Ohio State, that's a promising spot for a few Big 12 programs with new coaches. One Big Ten school is responding after a down cycle too.