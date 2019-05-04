Kentucky Derby Winner Silver Charm's Poop on Sale for $200 a Bottle

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Silver Charm won the 1997 Kentucky Derby for trainer Bob Baffert, and now, on the day Baffert will send three contenders to the post for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, you can own a special piece of memorabilia from the race's 123rd running: a $200 jar of poop.

Kentucky-based artist Coleman Larkin provided a statement to Janet Patton of the Lexington Herald-Leader about the unique creations, which went on sale May 1.

"It's a very long, very ridiculous procedure," Larkin said. "The most difficult step is probably the one where I have to ask the type of people that own million-dollar thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars."

Silver Charm earned Hall of Fame honors for a career that included victories in the 1997 Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the American horse racing Triple Crown, and the 1998 Dubai World Cup in addition to his memorable triumph at Churchill Downs.

His excrement could fill a dual purpose for those seeking an unusual gift. Sure, it could serve as a terrific piece of memorabilia for any Silver Charm fan.

Perhaps the better route is using it as a gag gift—maybe for somebody who loses a lot of money Saturday afternoon betting on the Derby.