Report: Celtics' Kyrie Irving Avoids Fine for Criticizing Refs After Game 3 Loss

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly will not be fined for his criticism of the officials' treatment of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3 of their second-round NBA playoff series.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the news Sunday.

Irving wasn't pleased with how often Antetokounmpo got to the free-throw line to help the Bucks pick up a crucial 123-116 road win Friday night.

"It's inevitable [to get caught up in a run of foul calls]. A guy comes down almost six times in a row and gets free throws. What are you really going to do? It's slowing the game down," he told reporters. "... He shot 22 on the game. It's getting ridiculous at this point. It's just slowing the f--king game down."

The total number of foul calls was almost identical—27 on Boston and 26 on Milwaukee—and the Bucks held a slight advantage in free throws attempted (36-32).

"I'm just going to keep being aggressive," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "That's what my teammates want me to do. I love getting to the free-throw line. I've worked on it. I'm shooting my free throws with confidence, so it's easy points for me and my teammates. I'm just going to keep being aggressive and making the right plays, and sometimes if I've got to take it all the way, then I'll take it all the way."

The MVP candidate knocked down 16 of his 22 attempts from the charity stripe en route to 32 points as the Bucks won their second straight game after dropping the opening game of the series.

Irving has been fined $76,000 during his eight-year NBA career, per Spotrac, none of which has stemmed from public criticism of referees.

The Bucks and Celtics return to action Monday night at 7 p.m. on TNT.