NASCAR at Dover 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Chase Elliott will hope to seal back-to-back wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in his career when he starts on pole at Dover International Speedway for the Gander RV 400 on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports' No. 9 took the top qualifying position in Dover, Delaware on Friday and will line up in the front row as he looks to build on his first win of the season at Talladega last week.

Elliott will be joined at the front of the race by Hendricks team-mate William Byron, 21, another young gun looking to leave his mark on an experienced field and get his first win of 2019.

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted a complete lineup for the 11th race of this season:

Date: Sunday, May 5

Location: Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.)

TV Schedule, Start Times (All Times ET)

Saturday, May 4

9:05 a.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (second practice)

12 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (final practice)

Sunday, May 5

2 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400

Preview

There are more than 100 points separating drivers' championship standings leader Kyle Busch from Elliott down in seventh, but the latter's season looks to be on the up of late.

The 23-year-old Hendricks Motorsports star finished top 10 in only two of the first nine races this NASCAR Cup Series, but a first win of 2019 in Lincoln, Alabama last Sunday has transformed his prospects.

Elliott is yet to finish lower than 19th in any race this year and has been a reliable force for his team as they look to drive up the standings. The Georgia native expressed his satisfaction to have team-mate Byron at the front with him after he took the Busch Pole Award in Dover qualifying:

While he may not have won this race specifically, Elliott knows how it feels to triumph at Dover International Speedway after he clinched victory in the Dover Outdoors 400 last season.

That was the first of two wins in the space of three races for him last term, but he's hoping to go one better by recording successive race victories for the first time in his young career come Sunday:

Veteran Jimmie Johnson is yet to win a Series race so far in 2019, but the most successful driver in Dover 400 history will hope this event can yet again bring him some good fortune.

Another star of the Hendricks Motorsports family, Johnson starts in Row 6 and is hoping to recapture a title he's won six times in his career, at least four times more than any other driver. The most recent of those wins came in 2017, with Johnson clinching victory in five of the past 10 editions of the Gander RV 400.

Aric Almirola will drive the No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing and lines up in Row 4 alongside Denny Hamlin despite having his car chief ejected on Saturday following two failed inspections.

Standings leader Busch will start on Row 11—one behind older brother Kurt—and is hoping to bring Joe Gibbs Racing a fourth victory of the Cup Series, still yet to place outside the top 10 in any race this term.