Giannis Antetokounmpo Proving a Mix of LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA.

The reasons why were on full display in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-116 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 on Friday.

Giannis' overall stat line of 32 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals was absurd.

It had only happened in the playoffs three times: Charles Barkley in 1986, Ralph Sampson in 1986 and Pau Gasol in 2008.

If we round those qualifiers down to 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, the list swells to 25 games and includes performances from LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

That's fitting because Giannis may be a hybrid of LeBron and Kareem. The preeminent point forward and the legendary center who led Milwaukee to its only title in 1971.

The parallels to both are obvious.

With Kareem, it's about the physical similarities. Giannis is 6'11" with a 7'3" wingspan and a slender frame. He possesses an explosiveness that even has the 7'2" Kareem in awe, though:

In the first quarter, he put his ridiculous size and athleticism to work. It didn't matter if it was the craftiness of Kyrie Irving or size of Al Horford around the rim. Both got blocked.

And on the other end, Giannis dominates the paint in a way no one else has this season, as pointed out by ESPN Stats & Info:

As the game continues to trend away from big men and toward the three-point line, Giannis is showing that he can still dominate without the long ball.

When he gets going toward the rim, there's almost nothing a defense can do. He either gets close enough to dunk or flip it in, or he gets fouled. On Friday, he went 16-of-22 from the line.