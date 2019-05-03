College Football 2019 Odds: Alabama, Clemson Must Go 12-0 to Hit Win Total Overs

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers will need to post undefeated records during the regular season to hit the over in win-loss record betting for the 2019 college football season.

On Friday, Doug Kezirian of ESPN.com reported DraftKings became the first oddsmaker to post lines for the 2019 campaign and set the number for both Bama and Clemson at 11 wins. Conference championship games and bowl games aren't counted in the total.

Both teams accomplished the feat last year.

Clemson went 12-0 during the regular season before destroying Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game. The Tigers knocked off Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals before beating Alabama for the national title.

The Tide navigated the always-difficult SEC schedule unbeaten and edged Georgia in the conference title game to earn the CFP's top seed. They defeated Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Oklahoma in the semifinals before falling to Clemson.

It wouldn't be a surprise if history repeats itself during the upcoming campaign, thanks in large part to each team's superstar quarterback—Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Bama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Lawrence and the Tigers are the favorite in both title odds and Heisman odds for 2019, per VegasInsider.com. Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide are second in both sets of betting lines.

So another battle of undefeated teams is well within the realm of possibility, with both squads hitting the regular-season over in the process.