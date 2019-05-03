Kyrie Irving: Giannis' 'Ridiculous' 22 Free Throws 'Slowing...F--king Game Down'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 22 free throws en route to his team's 123-116 second-round playoff victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

That fact wasn't lost on Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who told reporters exactly how he felt about the referees' whistles (warning: video contains profanity):

Antetokounmpo also took 18 free throws in Game 2. He averaged 9.5 free-throw attempts during the regular season.

Irving clearly did not ignore the Game 3 box-score stats:

The two teams combined to shoot 29 third-quarter free throws, with Milwaukee taking 17.

Antetokounmpo didn't seem to mind the extra free throws:

Irving was aggressive in his own right and led the C's with 12 attempts (no other player shot more than six). However, the eight-year veteran is committed to getting to the rim more for Game 4:

The point guard, who went 8-of-22 from the field, is also striving for increased efficiency:

Antetokounmpo's free-throw trips and Irving's rough shooting night contributed to the Celtics' loss, but neither was close to the root cause.

The Milwaukee bench outscored the Celtics reserves 42-16, with George Hill and Pat Connaughton combining to score 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting. Boston's bench scored 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting combined. That imbalance needs to change for Boston to fight back in this series.

Boston will host Game 4 on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.