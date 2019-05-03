Kyrie Irving: Giannis' 'Ridiculous' 22 Free Throws 'Slowing...F--king Game Down'May 4, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 22 free throws en route to his team's 123-116 second-round playoff victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.
That fact wasn't lost on Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who told reporters exactly how he felt about the referees' whistles (warning: video contains profanity):
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
After Game 3 loss to Bucks, Celtics' Kyrie Irving on Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw attempts: "He shot 22 on the game. It's getting ridiculous at this point. It's slowing the f---ing game down." https://t.co/GMvCYjRBTx
Antetokounmpo also took 18 free throws in Game 2. He averaged 9.5 free-throw attempts during the regular season.
Irving clearly did not ignore the Game 3 box-score stats:
Jay King @ByJayKing
Kyrie Irving: “As I look at the box score, I thought some of the numbers were going to come off the page.” Continued to say the only thing that jumped off the page were all the free throws in the third quarter.
The two teams combined to shoot 29 third-quarter free throws, with Milwaukee taking 17.
Antetokounmpo didn't seem to mind the extra free throws:
Irving was aggressive in his own right and led the C's with 12 attempts (no other player shot more than six). However, the eight-year veteran is committed to getting to the rim more for Game 4:
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Kyrie on his motivation to get to the rim during Monday's Game 4: "I gotta be more efficient, especially when I'm getting downhill on those switches. I gotta punish those guys. It's as simple as that."
The point guard, who went 8-of-22 from the field, is also striving for increased efficiency:
Jay King @ByJayKing
Kyrie Irving: "It's really just about being efficient, especially the rest of this series. From this point on I don't think you'll see another 8 for 22 or any missed layups or looking for the refs for calls or anything like that."
Antetokounmpo's free-throw trips and Irving's rough shooting night contributed to the Celtics' loss, but neither was close to the root cause.
The Milwaukee bench outscored the Celtics reserves 42-16, with George Hill and Pat Connaughton combining to score 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting. Boston's bench scored 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting combined. That imbalance needs to change for Boston to fight back in this series.
Boston will host Game 4 on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.