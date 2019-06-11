Hornets Rumors: Marvin Williams Opts into $15M Contract Option for Next Season

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams officially accepted his player option for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, keeping him in North Carolina for at least one more year.

The option will pay him $15 million.   

The news comes as little surprise after Williams stated his intention to opt in during his exit interview in early April.

Williams, who turns 33 next week, had a typically solid but unspectacular season for the Hornets in 2018-19, averaging 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three.

But the Hornets struggled, finishing just 39-43 and missing the Eastern Conference playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years. That left the future of the team up in the air, especially with Kemba Walker heading into free agency. 

Barring a trade, however, Williams isn't going anywhere, even if the rest of the team around him could have a much different look next season as the Hornets try to rebuild a contender.      

