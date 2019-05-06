Zion Williamson Would Put These NBA Teams on a Path to Greatness

1 of 6

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Odds to win No. 1 pick: 1.0 percent

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't a lottery team, but they become one if the Sacramento Kings land the No. 1 pick. It would go to the Sixers as part of a 2015 trade Sacramento made to clear space.

Though it would require a miracle for the Kings to win the lotto, it's still a possibility that's in play and scary to think about.

Philadelphia would take Williamson to pair with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons before presumably letting Tobias Harris walk in free agency.

With Simmons setting the table and Embiid and possibly Jimmy Butler (player option) carrying the scoring load, Williamson would get to play to his strengths, which revolve around running, jumping and reacting (over skill).