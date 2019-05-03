Liverpool's Naby Keita Ruled out for 2 Months, Says Jurgen Klopp

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Naby Keita will miss the rest of the season after confirming an adductor injury will sideline the midfielder for two months.

The Guinea international also looks certain to miss all of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to kick off in June.

Klopp told reporters, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

Keita started in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final but had to come off after only 24 minutes.

The Reds head to Newcastle United on Saturday before Barca travel to Anfield for the second half of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

