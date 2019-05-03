Liverpool's Naby Keita Ruled out for 2 Months, Says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's Naby Keita Ruled out for 2 Months, Says Jurgen KloppMay 3, 2019
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Naby Keita will miss the rest of the season after confirming an adductor injury will sideline the midfielder for two months.
The Guinea international also looks certain to miss all of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to kick off in June.
Klopp told reporters, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:
James Pearce @JamesPearceEcho
Klopp on Keita: "It was really unlucky. Bad news. High grade adductor injury. The tendon is ruptured. Will keep him out for at least 2 months. Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice." #LFC
Keita started in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final but had to come off after only 24 minutes.
The Reds head to Newcastle United on Saturday before Barca travel to Anfield for the second half of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.
