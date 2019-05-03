Joel Embiid: 'Chemistry Is Overrated,' Basketball Is 'Easy' with Great Teammates

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are a case study for how it can be overrated to take time establishing chemistry in order to have success on the basketball court.

Following their 116-95 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Joel Embiid explained why the Sixers are having success:

Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons and JJ Redick have only played 17 games together between the regular season and playoffs. Philadelphia has gone 13-4 with that starting five on the court.

Thursday may have been the best game Philadelphia played all season, especially considering the circumstances. The team's five starters all reached double figures in scoring and had 93 combined points.

It's easy for Embiid to dismiss chemistry when he's putting up 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks like he did in Game 3.

Whatever the 76ers are doing right now seems to be working. They can take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Raptors with a win in Game 4 on Sunday.