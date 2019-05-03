Ben Simmons Fined $20K, Assessed Flagrant Foul for Elbowing Kyle Lowry in Groin

Ben Simmons Fined $20K, Assessed Flagrant Foul for Elbowing Kyle Lowry in GroinMay 3, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was fined $20,000 and given a flagrant-1 foul after elbowing Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in the groin during Game 3 on Thursday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Early in the second quarter, Simmons wound up on the floor after Lowry undercut him while trying to box out. Then, with Lowry standing over top of him, Simmons took a shot below the belt:
No foul was called on the play.
This was not the first time Simmons and Lowry have gotten into some on-court drama. Back on Jan. 15, 2018, the two rivals exchanged words in the closing seconds of a 117-111 Philadelphia victory, leading to their ejections.
As NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed out, it appeared as though Simmons signaled to Lowry to meet him behind the scenes. The Sixers star later made it clear, though, that there was no altercation afterward:
Michael K-B @therealmikekb
Ben Simmons says there was no altercation with Kyle Lowry after the game https://t.co/bA8ko0ASmA
Lowry, on the other hand, had been ready for some action.
"Put it this way: I was back there," Lowry revealed, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
That history cannot be ignored when evaluating the events of Game 3.
The series will remain in Philadelphia for Game 4, which will be played on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia holds a 2-1 lead.