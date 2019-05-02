TMZ: Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul Released from Hospital After Car Crash in Florida

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was reportedly involved in a single-car accident around 5 a.m. Thursday in Broward County, Florida, according to TMZ Sports.

He was brought to the hospital but released later in the day.

Pierre-Paul has reportedly not been accused of any wrongdoing leading to the accident, including speeding.

The 30-year-old is coming off a big year for the Buccaneers, tallying 12.5 sacks and 58 tackles while starting all 16 games. This came after an offseason trade from the New York Giants, where he spent the first eight years of his career.

He earned two Pro Bowl selections with the Giants while helping the team win the Super Bowl after the 2011 season.

While it seemed as though he was on the downside of his career, especially after fireworks caused significant damage to his hand, Pierre-Paul remains an effective player.

The team will hope the latest accident won't prevent him from heading into next season at 100 percent.