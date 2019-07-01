Report: Seth Curry, Mavs Agree on 4-Year, $32M Contract After Run with Blazers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks and guard Seth Curry reportedly agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal Monday.



Marc Stein of The New York Times reported terms of the deal.

The 28-year-old spent the 2018-19 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 7.9 points and 1.6 assists while largely serving as a three-point specialist off the bench. He matched his career-best by shooting 45.0 percent from three-point range.

The Blazers signed Curry on a cheap one-year contract after he missed the entire 2017-18 season due to a stress reaction in his left tibia.

The brother of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Seth previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Mavericks during his brief five-year career. This is his second stint in Dallas.

"I've always said the most important part of an athlete, or basketball player, is the mental aspect," Curry told Jason Quick of The Athletic. "It's not really the athleticism, size, or skill level, it's knowing the game, your basketball IQ. I feel like that mental aspect has allowed me to get where I am, because sometimes I don't have the size, or the athleticism, of my opponent. But I'm able to outsmart them."

Curry had a breakout in 2016-17 with the Mavs, scoring a career-high 12.8 points per game while expanding his off-the-dribble game. The year out of basketball and new scenery in Portland forced him back into a stationary shell a bit, but he began exhibiting more confidence as the season progressed.

"Early in the year, I felt like I was just a shooter," he said. "I knew I wasn't where I wanted to be with my game physically or mentally and I just wasn't playing well. I wasn't as versatile scoring the ball."

Curry said a conversation with Damian Lillard helped him turn his season around. The Blazers star encouraged him to be more aggressive, and Curry's scoring picked up over the final two months.

While he's best suited for a 20-minute role where he spaces the floor and occasionally acts as a secondary ball-handler, Curry's shooting ability is going to afford him a long career. He's also an affordable bench option in a league where shooting is paid a premium.

The Mavericks have taken a slow play approach to free agency this year after missing out on top targets like Kemba Walker. Curry will give them another answer around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis who can spread the floor, but odds are they're not done adding quality veterans yet.