    Tristan Thompson, Celtics Agree to Reported 2-Year, $19M Contract

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 22, 2020

    CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 23, 2019 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics

    Thompson's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, provided the news to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal is worth $19 million over two years, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

    The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in Thompson, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. However, that will not come to fruition with Boston landing the ex-Cavalier.

    The former Texas Longhorn posted 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds in 2019-20.

    The 29-year-old is a throwback big man who's comfortable at home in the paint. He's a consistent double-double threat capable of scoring and rebounding in bunches on his best nights.

    He's also excelled on the defensive end, ranking 21st out of 72 qualified centers in defensive real plus-minus in 2019-20, according to ESPN.com.

    Thompson was also a key cog on the Cavs' four Eastern Conference championship teams from 2015-2018 and averaged 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds in Cleveland's 2016 NBA Finals win.

    However, the rebuilding Cavs are going in a new direction based off a young core featuring the lottery pick backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. The veteran Thompson doesn't fit that vision.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 6'10", 238-pound big man has missed 68 games over the past two seasons because of injuries, but he was on the court for nearly the entire 2019-20 campaign. A healthy Thompson can still be a valuable contributor on any team given his production in the paint.

    Now he joins a contending Celtics team that finished two wins away from making the NBA Finals. He figures to see plenty of playing time down low as Boston looks to make the championship round for the first time since 2010.

    Related

      Hayward Thanks Celtics Fans

      Hayward Thanks Celtics Fans
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Hayward Thanks Celtics Fans

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to return to Portland (Shams)

      Blazers Bring Back Melo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Free agent forward agrees to one-year, $10M deal with Denver (Shams)

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Hawks Signing Rondo

      Free agent guard agrees to a two-year, $15M deal with Atlanta (Shams)

      Hawks Signing Rondo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hawks Signing Rondo

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report