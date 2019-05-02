Michael Wilbon Says on 'PTI' Young NBA Players Prefer Nets over Knicks

STAN HONDA/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets could be overtaking the New York Knicks as a premier destination for free agents this summer.

As Michael Wilbon explained on Pardon the Interruption Thursday, one key difference could be how young players view the teams' two boroughs.

"Twenty-two-year-old brothers ain't necessarily looking at Broadway shows," Wilbon said. "What they do consider, I'm told, is Brooklyn to be the cool place. Brooklyn is the place they go to hang out. Brooklyn is the scene of the restaurants and the clubs."

This came after co-host Tony Kornheiser noted Brooklyn wasn't as much of a "glamorous destination" as Manhattan, where the Knicks play.

There has been a lot of speculation about the Knicks adding big names this summer, but their neighbors could end up being the hot spot. Anthony Puccio of SNY recently reported earlier this week that top-tier free agents like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Tobias Harris would consider the Nets as a potential destination.

While both teams will head into free agency with a lot of cap room, Brooklyn is clearly closer to contention after making the playoffs this season.

Assuming the Nets re-sign D'Angelo Russell, they have a lot of building blocks with Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie all also looking like a key part of the future.

If players also show more interest in Brooklyn as a destination, it might be hard for the Knicks to sell themselves to prospective free agents this summer.