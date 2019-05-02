Florida QB Jalon Jones Accused of Sexual Battery by Student

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Florida Gators freshman quarterback Jalon Jones was accused of sexual battery by a female University of Florida student on April 6.

On Thursday, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reported documents filed with the school's police department show the woman told police she and Jones were engaged in consensual sex around 2 a.m. when two other members of the football team, Chris Steele and Jaydon Hill, entered the room and began laughing. She said she told Jones to stop, pushed him off her and got dressed.

They interacted again around 2:30 a.m. in the kitchen of the residence. The woman told police Jones penetrated her after removing her shorts and underwear despite her "repeatedly" telling him to stop, per Baker. A sexual battery examination was completed on the woman, but she said she did not want to pursue charges, according to the police report.

