Report: Jeremy Lamb, Pacers Agree on $31.M Contract After Malcolm Brodgon Trade

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Swingman Jeremy Lamb must have caught the Indiana Pacers' eye during his career-best scoring season in 2018-19 because they agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the seven-year veteran Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Lamb spent the last four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets but entered the league in 2012 as the No. 12 overall pick of the Houston Rockets. Before he even played for the team that drafted him, Houston then traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the infamous deal that brought James Harden to the Rockets.

The trade clearly didn't work out for the Thunder considering Harden elevated himself to league MVP and became one of the best offensive players of his generation. What's more, Lamb never posted more than 8.5 points per night in any of his three seasons with OKC.

Charlotte traded for him before the 2015-16 campaign and then signed him to a three-year contract extension.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

He delivered in a bigger offensive role when no longer playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and set a career high in scoring in each of his four seasons with the Hornets. He improved from 8.8 points per game in 2015-16 to 9.7 in 2016-17 to 12.9 in 2017-18 to 15.3 in 2018-19.

Lamb also posted a career-best 5.5 rebounds per game last season and showed a willingness to battle on the glass from the backcourt.

While he is just 27 years old and has demonstrated constant improvement as a wing scorer, Lamb's new team surely wants to see him bolster his three-point shooting after a drop from 37.0 percent in 2017-18 to 34.8 percent last season. If he can do that, he could take advantage of the openings created alongside Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.



Lamb is also a versatile defender who is quick enough to stick with ball-handlers and tall enough (6'5") to challenge outside shots. Charlotte's defensive rating was 108.9 when he was on the court and dropped to 111.5 when he was off it last season, per NBA.com.

The Connecticut product won't be the flashiest signing this offseason, but he is a valuable role player who has demonstrated potential as an offensive playmaker and defender.