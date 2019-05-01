Warriors' Steph Curry Praises Tiger Woods; Feels 'Haunted' by Golf Swing Tips

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Based on how Stephen Curry plays basketball, it's not a surprise that Tiger Woods is an athlete he holds in high regard.

In a preview of Stephen vs The Game on Facebook Watch, the Golden State Warriors star said Woods was his "main guy" outside of basketball because he's "never seen a killer instinct" like the one possessed by the golf legend.

Curry is an avid golfer who has taken part in professional tournaments during the NBA offseason. The preview also makes clear how serious he takes the sport, in addition to how it compares with his regular day job.

The two-time NBA MVP noted he is "haunted" by golf even playing basketball, because he will start thinking about things like swing tips while sitting on the bench during games.

"The game of golf just gets under my skin," he said. "Like no matter how well you played, you always feel like you can play better. Very similar to basketball."

Curry has shown flashes of promise on the golf course. He shot a one-over par 71 in the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour in August before missing the cut after an 86 in the second round.

The good news is Curry still has basketball as an excellent fallback option. Whenever he retires from the NBA, though, a second career as a professional golfer would make sense based on his affection for the sport.

Stephen vs The Game from Religion of Sports and Unanimous Media premieres on Facebook Watch May 2 at 8pm/et, 5pm/pt on this show Page https://www.facebook.com/vsonwatch/