Report: Draymond Green's Rockets vs. Warriors Game 2 Technical Foul Rescinded

The NBA rescinded the technical fouls assessed to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario during Golden State's 115-109 win over Houston in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Tuesday, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

A double tech was assessed while Green and Nene were jawing with each other, and at the time, it was Green's fourth technical foul of the playoffs.

Now that he is back to three, Green is still four technical fouls away from incurring an automatic, one-game suspension.

After the game, Green praised the officiating rather than speaking out against the tech:

Green's positivity regarding the officiating came after ESPN.com's Zach Lowe and Rachel Nichols reported prior to Game 2 that the Rockets audited the officiating from Game 7 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Warriors last season.

The Rockets lost that game but claimed 81 missed calls resulted in the officials costing Houston 18.6 points.

Golden State now holds a 2-0 series lead over Houston after all five of its starters scored 15 or more points in Tuesday's win. Green finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in what was one of his best performances of the playoffs thus far.

While Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson receive much of the credit for Golden State's success, there is no denying Green's importance as a defender who can guard all five positions and an all-around player who does the dirty work. That is why the significance of the rescinded technical foul cannot be understated.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals because of flagrant foul accumulation, which helped spur the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback and series win.

He now has more wiggle room in these playoffs and a reduced chance of a repeat performance should the Warriors reach the Finals for the fifth straight season.