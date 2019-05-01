NBA Rumors: Raptors President Masai Ujiri 'Intrigued' by Wizards GM Position

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri reportedly may have some interest in becoming the Washington Wizards' next general manager.

According to Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington, multiple sources indicated that Ujiri is "intrigued" by joining the Wizards in part because of the potential to have a larger platform for the Basketball Without Borders program, as well as the fact that his wife is from the Washington, D.C., area.

Even so, Standig called Ujiri a "significant long shot" to land with the Wizards, since the Raptors are unlikely to allow him to interview for other positions.

The 48-year-old Ujiri joined the Raptors as their general manager in 2013 after a stint as the Denver Nuggets vice president of basketball operations, and he has since helped Toronto develop into one of the NBA's most successful franchises.

During Ujiri's tenure, the Raptors have never missed the playoffs, nor have they ever won less than 48 games in a season.

Toronto seized the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference this season with a record of 58-24 after posting the best record in the East last season at 59-23. Thanks to Ujiri's acquisition of Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors are a legitimate threat to win their first NBA championship, although they are tied 1-1 in their second-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The possibility of Leonard signing elsewhere during the offseason could be a factor in Ujiri's interest in the Washington job as well. If Leonard leaves, Ujiri would be left with an aging Kyle Lowry as his biggest star, although Pascal Siakam is quickly trending toward All-Star status.

Washington parted ways with Ernie Grunfeld in April after 16 seasons in charge of the Wizards' basketball operations. Grunfeld's firing came on the heels of a 32-50 season, marking the first time the Wiz missed out on the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and only the second time since 2012-13.

Despite the Wizards' poor performance in 2018-19, they have some good pieces in place. It starts with All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, although Wall may miss all of 2019-20 after undergoing Achilles surgery.

The Wizards traded Kelly Oubre Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. this season, which leaves them with little in terms of wing options for next season and beyond. Washington could have a high pick in this year's NBA draft, though, and if Wall does not play next season, another high pick could be in the offing for 2020.

A potential core of Wall, Beal and two top-10-or-better draft picks would be a solid foundation for Ujiri to build upon.

If the Raptors do indeed prevent Ujiri from exploring other opportunities, Standig noted that interim GM Tommy Sheppard, New Orleans Pelicans interim GM Danny Ferry, Houston Rockets Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly are all candidates to fill the Wizards' vacant GM spot.