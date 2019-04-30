WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 30

1 of 8

SmackDown kicked off with Michael Cole introducing WWE champion Kofi Kingston to the fans. Commentator Tom Phillips ran down the incredible journey of Kingston to the top of the brand.

Kingston said without New Day, none of this is possible. He continued his inspirational message before Cole relieved Kingston's victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania as chants of "you deserve it!" rained from the stands.

Finally, Cole recapped the betrayal by Kevin Owens from last week that left both Kingston and Xavier Woods reeling. Kingston laid down a challenge to Owens for a match at Money in the Bank, to which The Prizefighter responded by making his way to the top of the ramp.

"Challenge accepted, Kofi," Owens said. "None of these people believe you're actually championship material," he continued before claiming Kingston was over his head, drowning.

Woods attacked from behind, but Owens got the best of him and hightailed it to the back.

Grade

C

Analysis

This was way too long.

We already knew about Kingston's magical run to the title. The attention span is far longer than WWE Creative will admit. WrestleMania was less than a month ago. All of that backstory and promo work amounted to nothing when fans just cared about what Kingston had to say about Owens.

By the time we got there, the promo had run on way too long for the outcome we got here.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts by the talented involved, this essentially amounts to a meaningless promo.