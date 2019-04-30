Report: NBA Reveals Refs Missed 17 Calls for Rockets, 11 for Warriors in Game 1

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

An internal audit of the officiating of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors showed officials missed 17 calls for Houston and 11 for Golden State.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the figures Tuesday, which are not made public but were commissioned by the Rockets or Warriors. Teams can request a 48-minute game audit of officiating, which is similar to the Last Two Minute Report the league makes publicly available.

The Rockets likely requested the full 48-minute report, as Amick previously reported Houston has been compiling regular data on officiating. Officials have given favorable treatment to Golden State, according to the Rockets' data, including during six of the seven games of their 2018 Western Conference Finals matchup.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.