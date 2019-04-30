Report: NBA Reveals Refs Missed 17 Calls for Rockets, 11 for Warriors in Game 1

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 28: Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets complains to referee Josh Tivens #58 abpit tje officiating on the floor against the Golden State Warriors during Game One of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

An internal audit of the officiating of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors showed officials missed 17 calls for Houston and 11 for Golden State.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the figures Tuesday, which are not made public but were commissioned by the Rockets or Warriors. Teams can request a 48-minute game audit of officiating, which is similar to the Last Two Minute Report the league makes publicly available.

The Rockets likely requested the full 48-minute report, as Amick previously reported Houston has been compiling regular data on officiating. Officials have given favorable treatment to Golden State, according to the Rockets' data, including during six of the seven games of their 2018 Western Conference Finals matchup.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.