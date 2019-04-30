Steve Kerr: Officiating Complaints 'Annoying' After Rockets vs. Warriors Game 1

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets weren't shy about letting reporters know how they felt about the officiating following their 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their NBA second-round playoff series.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered a response to the chatter in his Game 2 pregame presser Tuesday.

"I think this stuff has been annoying, more than anything," Kerr said. "We just want to play and compete."

Rockets guard James Harden told reporters that he wanted a "fair chance:"

And Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni said referees told him that they missed calls:

Kerr wasn't the only Warrior to offer his response.

In reference to Harden's issue about not getting calls on three-point attempts, Golden State forward Draymond Green said the following Sunday:







The Rockets may have a few gripes: The NBA's L2M (Last Two-Minute) report revealed three missed calls that should have gone against Golden State: two were missed personal foul calls on point guard Stephen Curry, and the other was a missed traveling violation on Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

However, Harden was not fouled on a game-tying three-point attempt.

Sam Amick of The Athletic also reported Monday that the Rockets audited referees' performances during the 2018 Western Conference Finals and claimed that officials cost Houston 93 points.

Houston's issues with officiating may not end after Tuesday's Game 2. Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained why:

Game time is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.