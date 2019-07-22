Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones Agrees to Rookie Contract Ahead of Training Camp

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The New York Giants and No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones "have an agreement in principle" on a rookie-scale contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.



Given his position in the first round of the draft, Jones is projected to earn a little over $25.5 million and count for $4.6 million against the salary cap in 2019, per Spotrac.

Jones was perhaps the most controversial pick of the opening night, with many criticizing the selection as a value proposition. The Duke product was considered one of the four best quarterbacks in the 2019 class by most observers but to many he was a clear step down from Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins (and to some Drew Lock).

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has vehemently defended the pick.

"I know for a fact there were two teams that would've taken him in front of 17," Gettleman told reporters. "I know that for a fact. It wasn't easy for me to pass on Josh Allen. You know my background. That was very, very difficult. But I think that much of Daniel Jones and his future as a NFL quarterback."

Jones does not fit the statistical profile of a first-round quarterback. He never threw for more than 2,836 yards or 22 touchdowns during three years starting at Duke. While his ties to Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who coached Peyton and Eli Manning, drew some NFL eyeballs, Jones will have to be significantly better in the NFL than college to justify the pick.

"I agonized over that. I agonized," Gettleman told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Before the draft, we discussed that thoroughly as a group—first last Friday, then again Wednesday. Obviously we had great regard for Josh Allen. But the one thing I have learned is you don't fool around with a quarterback. If he's your guy, you take him.

"If you put 32 general managers in a room and gave 'em sodium pentathol [truth serum], every single one of them would tell you a story of how they got cute in a draft and it cost them a player they wanted. So you don't get cute there. You don't get cute with a quarterback."

Gettleman's logic is sound. If the guy you want is available at your pick, you should absolutely go and grab him—especially at the quarterback position. Gettleman is essentially betting his tenure with the Giants on Jones being the heir apparent to Eli Manning. The pick will be constantly compared to Haskins and Lock (who lasted to the second round), along with a guy like Josh Rosen, who could have been had for a second-round pick.