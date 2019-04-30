Ex-Texas A&M WR Thomas Johnson Convicted of Murder with Machete

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Former Texas A&M receiver Thomas Johnson was found guilty of murder Tuesday after he confessed to the killing of Dave Stevens, according to LaVendrick Smith of the Dallas Morning News.



On Oct. 12, 2015, Johnson used a machete to murder Stevens, who was running the White Rock Creek Trail at Harry Moss Park in Dallas.

In addition to the confession, the prosecution called several witnesses during the trial. However, per Smith, the defense didn't call any witnesses or present any evidence at Johnson's request.

Per Smith, Johnson was diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to the attack and his mental state was a key part of the case following the murder. Johnson was found incompetent to stand trial in 2016, but he was declared fit last year.

Johnson will now face sentencing and could face anywhere from five years to life in prison, per Diana Zoga of NBC5.

The 25-year-old played one season at Texas A&M football, appearing in 10 games at receiver as a freshman.