Projecting Every 1st-Round Pick's Year 1 Impact

Projecting Every 1st-Round Pick's Year 1 ImpactMay 2, 2019
The first round of the NFL draft is always exciting, not just because of the drama and the surprises, but because of the sense of hope each first-round choice brings with it. In the minds of many fans, each prospect has the potential to immediately impact a franchise.
Of course, it doesn't work that way in the NFL. Sure, a dynamic quarterback like Kyler Murray could step in and change the entire identity of the Arizona Cardinals offense. Can the same be said for new Minnesota Vikings interior offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury? Probably not.
So what kind of impact can fans realistically expect from their favorite teams' 2019 first-round additions? Let's take a look.
1. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Josh Rosen is out, and Murray is in. If the Oklahoma product doesn't grab the starting job by Week 1, the Cardinals are in trouble. They certainly didn't ditch one first-round quarterback in order to have another sitting behind Brett Hundley.
Murray should be the Week 1 starter, and he should have a real shot at early success in Kliff Kingsbury's high-octane offense. He'll have weapons at his disposal—Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, David Johnson, Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler—and can create plays on his own thanks to tremendous speed and vision as a runner.
Murray is dangerous as both a runner and a passer. As long as Kingsbury is willing to cater to Murray's strengths, the reigning Heisman winner should have a productive rookie campaign. There will be some growing pains, to be sure, and the offensive line will have to hold up better than it did last year—Rosen was sacked 45 times in 14 games—but Murray should have a chance to match the kind of season his predecessor at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield, had as a rookie.
Projected Status: Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 3,800 passing YDs, 24 passing TD, 500 rushing YDs, 5 rushing TD
2. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers
With Murray going No. 1, the San Francisco 49ers had their choice of defensive prospects at No. 2. They decided to take Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa instead of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, which makes sense given the talent already on San Francisco's defensive interior (DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead).
Bosa finds himself in a position to not only succeed as a rookie but to thrive. With Buckner and Armstead manning the middle, opposing offenses will have a hard time committing guard-tackle double-teams to Bosa. Attending to the former Buckeye will be even more problematic with proven pass-rusher Dee Ford playing on the opposite end of the line.
Nick's older brother, Joey Bosa, had a 10.5-sack campaign as a rookie in 2016 while only appearing in 12 games. If the younger Bosa plays a full 16-game season, he should be able to top that sack total.
Projected Status: Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 45 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
3. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets
Alabama's Quinnen Williams fell to No. 3, and the New York Jets were happy to scoop him up. Jets fans should be happy to have Williams as well, because he's going to make the entire defense around him better.
Williams is a disruptive interior defender who can stonewall blockers, stuff running backs and pressure the quarterback with equal efficacy. He's also versatile enough to play multiple roles in Gregg Williams' defense.
"Along with his dominance over the middle, Williams also possesses the flexibility, athleticism and speed that means he can be deployed up and down the Jets’ defensive line, and his limited work from the defensive end position last season proved that," Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus wrote.
Williams is going to do a lot of work for the Jets defense right out of the gate.
Projected Status: Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles
4. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders' selection of Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 came as a bit of a surprise. However, it appears that the Clemson product was Oakland's preferred choice even before the draft began.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said before the draft that the Raiders were planning to take a player that "we are not expecting."
Would Ferrell still be the selection if Bosa and Williams were still on the table? We'll never know. What we do know is it isn't fair to expect Ferrell to match their production as a rookie. He won't have a Dee Ford or a Leonard Williams there to keep opposing lines from focusing on him. His pass-rushing complement appears to be Arden Key, who had just a single sack in 2018.
That said, Ferrell will still give Oakland the dedicated pass-rusher it sorely lacked last season.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 55 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
5. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scooped up LSU linebacker Devin White with a quickness on the opening night of the draft. The Bucs probably would have turned in White's draft card within seconds of being on the clock, but the league asked teams to wait until five minutes remained on the clock this year.
White is the kind of playmaker teams should be rushing to acquire. He's a true sideline-to-sideline defender who can impact all phases of the defense. Last season alone, he amassed 123 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks and six passes defended.
Tampa will be able to line White up next to Lavonte David on the inside and just let him go. The former Tiger has the instincts and physical tools to swiftly adapt to the pro game and thrive.
White should have an impact similar to the one Darius Leonard had for the Indianapolis Colts last season.
Projected Status: Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble
6. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
The New York Giants decided they couldn't wait until Pick No. 17 to grab their quarterback of the future. They went ahead and pulled the trigger on Duke's Daniel Jones at sixth overall. And while it's fair to wonder if overreaching for Jones was necessary, the Giants should be applauded for making sure they got the guy they wanted.
Jones will be the next starting quarterback for the Giants. However, the current quarterback, Eli Manning, could hold him off for quite some time.
"Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay Model, where Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows?" Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advanced Media. "You can never have too many good players at one position."
It's highly unlikely that Jones will sit for three years, as Manning is in the final year of his contract. However, Jones will probably only see the field in garbage time unless/until the season slips away from New York.
Projected Status: Backup, late-season starter
Stat Projection: 3 starts, 950 passing YDs, 5 TD, 5 INT
7. Josh Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Pass-rusher was not the biggest need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, they did manage just 37 sacks as a team in 2018, a year after posting 55.
Even if the Jacksonville defense hadn't taken a step back last season, it would have been hard to pass on Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen. He was widely considered one of the top two pass-rushers in the entire draft, alongside Nick Bosa. He was ranked second among edge-rushers by Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, who believes Allen's 17-sack campaign in 2018 is a sign of things to come.
"Teams that run either a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme should look at Allen as a plug-and-play edge-rusher with true three-down skills and the potential to get even better in the NFL," Miller wrote.
Allen will benefit from playing alongside Calais Campbell and should have a shot at leading all rookies in sacks.
Projected Status: Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 55 tackles, 12.5 sacks
8. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia knows a little something about how a dominant tight end can impact the game. He was on the New England Patriots staff for the entirety of Rob Gronkowski's career up until last season. It's no surprise that the Lions were willing to jump on Iowa's T.J. Hockenson at No. 8.
"Hockenson might just be the safest, most complete prospect in the entire draft class," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote following the draft.
Hockenson is a complete tight end. He's also a legitimate playmaker when running routes and with the ball in his hands. He might not dominate defenses the way Gronkowski did for the bulk of his career. He'll be a major mismatch at the NFL level, however, and he should quickly become one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets.
Projected Status: Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 70 REC, 900 receiving YDs, 12 TD
9. Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills may have gotten the steal of the draft when Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver fell to them at No. 9. Oliver is a playmaker on the interior in every sense, as he has the tools to completely wreck both running and passing plays.
"Oliver plays with otherworldly explosiveness and aggression. His quickness and loose hips translate to ridiculously low-center-of-gravity power," Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports wrote.
In Buffalo's 4-3 base defense, Oliver will get the opportunity to attack the quarterback and penetrate the backfield quite frequently. He won't often be tasked with holing up blockers so that others can do the same. It's a perfect situation in which he can thrive and amass impressive stats right away.
Buffalo already has a stout defense—it allowed just 294.1 yards per game in 2018, second-fewest in the league—and capable edge-rushers in Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy. Designing plays that stray away from Oliver will prove difficult for opposing coordinators.
Projected Status: Defensive Rookie of the Year front-runner
Stat Projection: 60 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
10. Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up 10 spots in order to land former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush. There are a couple of reasons why they did, most notably their need for a playmaker at the second level of the defense. Pittsburgh has been missing one ever since losing Ryan Shazier to injury in 2017.
While Bush may not possess the size/speed combination that Shazier did, he's still a legitimate sideline-to-sideline playmaker. In 2018, he amassed 79 total tackles, 5.0 sacks and six passes defended. He will take over the field-general role vacated by Shazier and help Keith Butler's unit in all phases of defense.
The reason why moving up for Bush was critical is that it allowed the Steelers to jump in front of the rival Cincinnati Bengals, a move that could impact the AFC North for the next decade.
Projected Status: Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 95 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 INT
11. Jonah Williams, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
With the Steelers jumping Cincinnati for Devin Bush, the Bengals decided to take the top offensive tackle on their draft board. This was a smart move, as the offensive line was one of Cincinnati's biggest issues in 2018.
Alabama's Jonah Williams may not have been the top tackle on every draft board, but he's one of the most technically sound players in the 2019 draft. A three-year starter in college, Williams should immediately step in and take the starting job at left tackle for Cincinnati. If he struggles there, though, the Bengals should still be able to find a role for him.
"Williams lands as the top tackle on our draft board, and we believe he could have a long, successful career there," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote. "The NFL may ultimately disagree and move him inside to guard or center, and he has the athleticism and football IQ to make that transition flawlessly."
Projected Status: Full-time starter
State Projection: 16 starts
12. Rashan Gary, EDGE, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers took steps to bolster their defense in free agency, adding pass-rushers Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos. The defensive makeover continued in the first round of the draft.
With their first pick, the Packers took Michigan edge-rusher Rashan Gary, a prospect whose potential outweighs his actual collegiate production. Gary only had 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2018, but he has the physical tools to be even more productive at the pro level.
At the combine, Gary measured in at 6'4" and 277 pounds. He then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds and posted a 120-inch broad jump. He is quick and explosive and should do his fair share of quarterback harassing as a rookie.
Gary may have a tough time overtaking Za'Darius Smith or Mike Daniels on the depth chart, though.
Projected Status: Situational pass-rusher
Stat Projection: 38 tackles, 8.5 sacks
13. Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins didn't go after a quarterback in Round 1, as some might have predicted. Instead, they grabbed a cornerstone for their defensive line in the form of Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
With the ability to both penetrate and pass-rush from the defensive tackle spot, Wilkins should start right away on the interior—he had 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in 2018—and serve as the replacement for Ndamukong Suh that the Dolphins didn't find last season.
New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores knows the value of having size in the tranches after more than a decade working with the New England Patriots. The 6'3", 315-pound Wilkins will provide it and should regularly do so on all three downs.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks
14. Chris Lindstrom, G, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may have reached just a bit for Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom, but given the need along the offensive line and the overall talent on the Falcons roster, there really isn't anything wrong with the move.
Lindstrom's versatility—he spent time at both guard and tackle in college—and upside should get him on the field early, though he'll have to battle offseason acquisitions Jamon Brown and James Carpenter to actually earn a starting role. Expect him to do that at some point in the season, even if it isn't in Week 1.
Wherever he ends up, Lindstrom will help boost the Falcons rushing attack while also keeping pressure off of quarterback Matt Ryan.
Projected Status: Midseason starter
Stat Projection: 9 starts
15. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Redskins
The Washington Redskins got their quarterback of the future when Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins fell to them at No. 15. Though he was just a one-year starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins showed the natural throwing ability and arm talent to eventually be one of the better pocket passers in the NFL.
Though Haskins may initially sit behind offseason acquisition Case Keenum, he has the work ethic and football IQ to snatch the starting job sooner than later.
"We're excited to have him," head coach Jay Gruden said, via the team's official website. "Great kid, great player and very smart."
Unless Keenum plays well enough to have Washington hunting for a playoff spot, Haskins should get an opportunity to show what he can do before the end of his rookie campaign.
Projected Status: Late-season starter
Stat Projection: 5 Starts, 1,750 passing YDs, 8 TD, 4 INT
16. Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers had a need at pass-rusher. They only produced 35 sacks as a team in 2018, and they lost longtime sack artist Julius Peppers to retirement in the offseason. While Florida State's Brian Burns may not quite have the upside of guys like Nick Bosa and Josh Allen, he's still a quality edge-rushing prospect.
The Panthers may not have landed Burns at No. 16 in a draft with less overall defensive talent.
It may take some time for Burns to add enough polish to his game to be an every-down linebacker. However, he has the speed (4.53) and athleticism to contribute right away as an edge-rusher on passing downs. Carolina's pass rush will benefit from his addition early and often.
Projected Status: Situational pass-rusher
Stat Projection: 45 tackles, 8.0 sacks
17. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants
With their second first-round pick—the one acquired in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade—the Giants grabbed Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. While Lawrence isn't going to excite the fanbase the way Beckham often did, he will still have a vital role in the defense.
Lawrence is going to be the run-stuffing mainstay in the middle that Damon Harrison was before he was traded last year.
"Lawrence is a rare dude from a physical standpoint, and his play is more impressive than that of last year's No. 12 overall selection, Vita Vea," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote.
Unlike some of the defensive tackles taken ahead of him in the draft, Lawrence doesn't possess a ton of interior pass-rushing ability—he had four sacks over the last two seasons—which means he may come off the field in obvious passing situations.
Projected Status: Full-time starter, two-down player
Stat Projection: 55 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
18. Garrett Bradbury, C, Minnesota Vikings
Fans don't usually get excited about the selection of an interior offensive lineman, but the Minnesota Vikings faithful should be stoked about the pick of NC State's Garrett Bradbury. He was the top-ranked interior lineman on Matt Miller's big board, and he should lock down a starting spot for the next decade-plus.
"Bradbury is a safe bet to be a long-term starter in the NFL and should walk into his rookie camp with a starting job in hand," Miller wrote.
Bradbury will likely find a starting role at either center or guard heading into Week 1, and he'll help bolster the passing and running games for Minnesota.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 16 starts
19. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans took a chance on former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with the 19th pick in the draft because of his talent and upside. Simmons has the potential to be one of the most dynamic defenders in the game once healthy.
"He has the traits to excel as a pass-rusher and as a run-stopper. On the field, I think there's a legitimate argument for him being as good—if not better—than Quinnen Williams," Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports wrote.
Unfortunately, the Titans aren't likely to reap the benefits of selecting Simmons in 2019. He suffered a torn ACL while training ahead of the draft and probably won't see the field in Year 1. In 2020, though, the rest of the AFC South should be on notice.
Projected Status: Injured reserve
Stat Projection: N/A
20. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos waited until Round 2 to grab their quarterback of the future (Missouri's Drew Lock). In Round 1, they grabbed a receiving tight end who can help current quarterback Joe Flacco thrive.
Noah Fant is a mismatch against linebackers and safeties, and he's slippery enough while running routes that he will often beat cornerbacks in coverage. The 6'4", 249-pounder has legit 4.5 speed and will be able to create separation even at the pro level.
The Broncos have been lacking a legitimate playmaker at the tight end position for some time. Fant can be that playmaker while immediately becoming Flacco's security blanket in the passing game. If he can continue to improve his strength and blocking ability, he'll become an every-down tight end in due time.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 45 REC, 650 receiving YDs, 7 TD
21. Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers
The previously mentioned Green Bay defensive makeover also includes former Maryland safety Darnell Savage, the second of two Packers first-round selections. While Savage doesn't possess archetypal strong safety size (5'11", 198 lbs), he does have elite coverage skills and the speed (4.36) to run with just about anybody in the league.
Savage has the talent to play strong safety, free safety and slot corner in the Packers defense, though Adrian Amos will likely man the high-safety role in most scenarios. Green Bay is going to love Savage's versatility. NFL Media's Bucky Brooks named the Savage-Packers pairing one of the best in the draft.
"Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has an intriguing chess piece at his disposal with Savage," Brooks wrote.
Expect the Packers to find a home for Savage in the starting lineup before the end of the preseason.
Projected Role: Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Stat Projection: 85 tackles, 4 INT, 1 forced fumble
22. Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles moved up to secure Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard before the Houston Texans could claim him. They made the move despite having Jason Peters at the left tackle spot.
Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler, but he's also 37 years old and can't protect Carson Wentz's blind side forever.
Expect Peters to remain the starter for the majority of 2019, unless the injury bug bites him. However, the Eagles should still work to get Dillard some playing time and possibly a couple of starts. He is the future at the position, and Peters is playing on a one-year deal.
At some point, the Eagles are going to want to see how Dillard handles himself in an every-down role.
Projected Status: Rotational player, late-season starter
Stat Projection: 4 starts
23. Tytus Howard, OT, Houston Texans
With Andre Dillard off the board, the Texans settled on offensive tackle Tytus Howard. The Alabama State product has a tremendous amount of upside and could prove to be a really smart choice in the long run. However, he's going to have his fair share of growing pains as he makes the jump to NFL competition.
"He needs development, but he's much more than a developmental prospect and could find a starter's spot within his first two years," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Howard.
Howard will get a chance to start as a rookie because Houston desperately needs to upgrade its pass protection. Deshaun Watson was sacked an alarming 62 times in 2018, a trend that has to stop if he's going to lead another playoff push.
Projected Status: Inconsistent starter
Stat Projection: 13 starts
24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
With their second first-round selection, the Raiders scooped up Alabama running back Josh Jacobs. While Jacobs was never an every-down back with the Crimson Tide, he'll be exactly that for the Silver and Black.
Jacobs has many of the traits that teams look for in a workhorse back. He has good burst, good field vision and the ability to slip would-be tacklers—as evidenced by his 5.3 yards per carry in 2018. While he wasn't a huge part of Alabama's passing game, he did haul in 20 receptions in limited action last season.
Marshawn Lynch is out in Oakland, although NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported Lynch would return if the Raiders needed him. Given the drafting of Jacobs, that feels unlikely. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are fine complementary backs, but they are not three-down material. Jacobs is.
That means Jacobs will likely only have to jump Doug Martin on the depth chart to take the starting job. Martin was re-signed after Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles on Tuesday.
Projected Status: Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner
Stat Projection: 1,050 rushing YDs, 400 receiving YDs, 12 total TD
25. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens made Oklahoma's Marquise Brown the first wideout off the board in the draft. While he doesn't have the size (5'9", 166 lbs) of a No. 1 NFL receiver, he has the speed and elusiveness to serve that role in the Ravens offense.
"Brown is a game-breaker who has DeSean Jackson-like playmaking ability with the ball in his hands," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote. "He could average 20-plus yards per catch as a rookie expected to emerge as Lamar Jackson's No. 1 target in the passing game, particularly on deep throws coming off play action."
Baltimore is likely to employ the same run-oriented offense it ran with Jackson over the latter half of 2018, which will impact Brown's ability to rack up raw numbers. Jackson is an accurate deep-ball thrower, though, so he and Brown are likely to connect on one or two long plays per game.
It may only require three or four receptions per game for Brown to reach the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 55 REC, 990 YDs, 8 TD
26. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Washington Redskins
The Washington Redskins traded back into the first round to grab Mississippi State pass-rusher Montez Sweat. By doing so, they got a somewhat raw prospect with absolutely ridiculous physical upside.
Sweat measured in at the combine at 6'6" and 260 pounds. He then ran a blazing 4.41-second 40 and produced a 125-inch broad jump. His quickness and explosiveness didn't just show up at the combine, though. He regularly flashed it while racking up 11.5 sacks over the past season.
The Redskins needed a pass-rusher after losing Preston Smith to the Packers in free agency. Though he may take time to develop into an every-down player, Sweat should be an upgrade as a pass-rushing specialist from Day 1.
Projected Status: Situational pass-rusher
Stat Projection: 45 tackles, 8.5 sacks
27. Johnathan Abram, S, Oakland Raiders
With their third first-round selection, the Raiders picked up former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram. He's a hard-hitting defensive back who can cover ground in a hurry with his 4.45 40-yard-dash speed. He isn't a ball hawk, though, and there doesn't appear to be a clear opening for him in the starting lineup.
Karl Joseph and offseason acquisition Lamarcus Joyner are projected to be Oakland's starting safeties.
This doesn't mean, however, that Abram won't have a significant role. He's aggressive enough to play in the box, quick enough to play in the slot and can fill in at free safety when the Raiders slide Joyner into the nickel role—which could be often.
According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders plan to "lean heavily" on Joyner as a nickelback. This means that even if Abram isn't a starter in name, he's likely to see a lot of playing time in a variety of roles.
Projected Status: Part-time starter, full-time player
Stat Projection: 75 tackles, 5 passes defended, 1 INT
28. Jerry Tillery, DT, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers were close to having a complete defense in 2018. What they lacked was a truly disruptive force at the interior of the defensive line. By adding Notre Dame's Jerry Tillery to the mix, they now have that.
Tillery is a smart, instinctive player with plus physical traits and an ability to slip blockers and penetrate the pocket. His 6'6", 295-pound frame is well-suited for a penetrating 3-technique role in Los Angeles' 4-3 base front. There, he'll benefit from the attention Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram regularly draw from opposing offenses.
With Bosa, Ingram and Tillery bringing pressure, opposing quarterbacks are going to dread facing the Chargers defense.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 65 tackles, 6.5 sacks
29. L.J. Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in need of a pass-rusher after trading away budding star Frank Clark. Though TCU product L.J. Collier is more of a traditional end than an edge-rusher, he'll still help fill the void.
"Collier offers an intriguing option for teams looking to run a base 4-3 defense given his experience and production at strong-side end, but his pro production is more likely to come from an inside rushing position," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote.
Collier's ability to set the edge on running downs and then kick inside in passing situations should allow him to see the field on a nearly full-time basis.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 65 tackles, 6.5 sacks
30. Deandre Baker, CB, New York Giants
The Giants traded back into the first round in order to snag Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker. They had good reason to do so; their pass defense was one of their biggest weaknesses in 2018.
They allowed an average of 252.8 passing yards per game, 23rd in the NFL.
Baker won't be the biggest defensive back on the field—he measured in at 5'11" and 193 pounds at the combine—but he's an aggressive and instinctual player who could start right away opposite Janoris Jenkins.
"While there might be some matchup concerns at times, his ball skills, talent and competitive nature should overcome his smaller frame," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Baker before the draft.
Baker will likely compete with 2018 supplemental draft pick Sam Beal for a starting job. Even if the former Bulldog fails to win the gig, his coverage ability should get him on the field in nickel and dime packages.
Projected Status: Regular contributor
Stat Projection: 65 tackles, 8 passes defended, 2 INT
31. Kaleb McGary, OT, Atlanta Falcons
Like new teammate Chris Lindstrom, tackle Kaleb McGary could step into a starting role at some point as a rookie. He'll likely battle Ty Sambrailo, who started at the end of last season and received a three-year, $14.25 million deal in free agency.
Whether McGary performs well or is even able to hang on to the job is a different matter. He's a bit raw in terms of his technique and could struggle in pass protection early.
"Coaches and scouts around the league believe McGary is 'raw' and incapable of handling top pass-rushers right now," Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com wrote.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see McGary in and out of the lineup as the Falcons methodically expose him to the nuances of the NFL.
Projected Status: Sporadic starter
Stat Projection: 7 starts
32. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots
The addition of former Arizona State wideout N'Keal Harry gives the Patriots something they only briefly had in 2018: A receiver with legitimate No. 1 traits. While Harry isn't quite the mismatch Josh Gordon could be, he's big (6'2", 228 lbs), fast (4.53-second 40-yard dash) and physical. He's going to give the Patriots the kind of threat on the outside that opposing defenses must respect.
This doesn't mean, however, that Harry will consistently light up the stat sheet. Quarterback Tom Brady has his favorites in clutch situations (Julian Edelman, James White), and coordinator Josh McDaniel's offense is at its best when the ball is being spread around.
In terms of impact, Harry is going to be huge. He should regularly draw double coverage, which will open things up for other pass-catchers, and he will occasionally dominate games. Just don't expect him to have Randy Moss-like numbers in his first year as a Patriot.
Projected Status: Full-time starter
Stat Projection: 70 REC, 950 YDs, 8 TD