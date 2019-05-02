Projecting Every 1st-Round Pick's Year 1 Impact

0 of 32

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The first round of the NFL draft is always exciting, not just because of the drama and the surprises, but because of the sense of hope each first-round choice brings with it. In the minds of many fans, each prospect has the potential to immediately impact a franchise.

Of course, it doesn't work that way in the NFL. Sure, a dynamic quarterback like Kyler Murray could step in and change the entire identity of the Arizona Cardinals offense. Can the same be said for new Minnesota Vikings interior offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury? Probably not.

So what kind of impact can fans realistically expect from their favorite teams' 2019 first-round additions? Let's take a look.